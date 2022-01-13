OLEAN — Olean General Hospital, Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and the Cattaraugus County Health Department are seeking public input as part of its most recent community health needs assessment.
To gather information, community members are asked to complete a survey in order to get a general view of health and social issues in the region. The survey will be available until Jan. 21 and should take approximately five to 10 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous.
As an incentive, those who complete the survey have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing to receive one of two $50 Chamber of Commerce gift certificates per county.
Information gathered will help the organizations take an in-depth look at the health and social issues impacting individuals across the hospitals’ service area and identify areas of need in the region. Results from the assessment help to better understand and develop strategies to improve the health status of the community.
The assessment is required for non-profit hospitals every three years under IRS regulations and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. To view previous assessments, visit https://www.brmc-ogh.org/about/chna/. To access the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BRMC-CattCo_communitysurvey22.
For assistance or more information about the survey, call (866) 480-8003 or email jacqui@getstrategy.com.