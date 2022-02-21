OLEAN — Dr. Shafi Raza of Olean General Hospital, and Dr. Cory Mathias of Bradford Regional Medical Center were both presented with the Golden Stethoscope Award.
The awards are a result of nominations from employees and are presented semi-annually to physicians who exhibit an exceptional level of professionalism, integrity and teamwork in caring for patients and families, as well as interacting with hospital staff members and fellow physicians.
According to his nomination, Raza is dedicated to not only the patients and staff at Olean General but the community as a whole. He is known for being kind and is regularly helpful to our staff.
“It is evident that Dr. Raza cares very much about going above and beyond," his nomination states. "Dr. Raza makes our patients feel better also by his personality and availability. It is evident he believes medicine is not the only thing that makes our patients feel better."
A hospitalist at OGH, Raza earned a medical degree at Liaquat Medical College in Pakistan and completed a family practice residency at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Family Practice.
Mathias joined Smethport Family Practice in November 2020. Since then, he has taken on-call coverage for pediatrics and has cared for inpatients at BRMC, according to his nomination.
“We have had several patients comment on his patient care and bedside manner. Every time I have asked Dr. Mathias to do something, he has generously agreed which betters the practices and the community,” his nomination said.
Mathias earned a medical degree at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a general surgery internship and family medicine residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash. He specializes in family practice and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Before relocating to the area, Mathias served in the U.S. Army and was medical director of Soldier Centered Medical Home in Missouri, where he cared for patients of all ages as well as managed an ICU.