Employees at Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center packed 500 backpacks with a variety of school supplies that will benefit area elementary students for this school year.
The program is celebrating its 13th year of filling backpacks that were distributed to students who might otherwise go without necessary school supplies.
Donated backpacks will benefit students at East View and Washington West elementary schools in Olean; Cuba-Rushford, Delevan, Friendship, Hinsdale and Salamanca school districts in New York state; the George G. Blaisdell, School Street and Bradford Area Christian Academy schools in Bradford as well as the Smethport and Otto-Eldred districts in Pennsylvania.
Students receiving the backpacks will find items such as pencils, erasers, scissors, paper, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and folders to start the school year. All items were donated by employees of Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
The backpack program is part of the hospitals’ community connections initiative, a program where employees volunteer their time to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness issues to promote healthier lifestyles and address community health, safety and social needs in the hospitals’ service areas.