ELLICOTTVILLE — The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency agreed Tuesday to seek public comment on two projects seeking benefits.
The projects in Olean and Franklinville are worth more than $10.4 million. The public hearings are expected to be held next month in Olean and Franklinville.
The Olean project involves the remediation of a contaminated brownfield site at at 351 Franklin St., and redevelopment of the property including space for use by a local employer looking to move and warehouse space.
Mike Lesakowski and Donald Benson plan to invest $6.4 million in the site. That includes $3 million for the phase 1 brownfield cleanup. Phase 2 calls for a mixed-use commercial/industrial building that will allow for a local company short-term and long-term growth and to provide warehouse space.
The site currently pays about $10,400 a year in property taxes. The developers are seeking $460,000 in sales tax exemptions and a payment in lieu of taxes agreement that will save them about 45,000 over 14 years.
The other project involves Penn Turf, a company currently located in Wyoming County near Arcade that uses recycled paper products added to a mixture of grass seed and fertilizer marketed to retail and professional accounts.
Penn Turf is owned by Lebanon Seaboard Corp. It involves an investment of more than $4 million. Their process uses a super absorbent polymer and fertilizer that is more than 90% paper. It is marketed under the Green View Brand as Seedling Success to the retail market and Penn Mulch Seed Accelerator for professional accounts.
Corey Wiktor, Industrial Development Agency executive director, said the Arcade plant was full of used lottery tickets when he visited the site.
“Presumably they were losing tickets,” IDA Chairman Thomas Buffamante said dryly.
Wiktor said the shredding process uses everything from newspapers to textbooks.
The company, which currently leases space on Route 98 in Arcade near the Cattaraugus County border, has purchased the former Mosler Safe Co. for its operations.
It was formerly used by Dave’s Christmas Tree Store, but when the company’s business model changed to internet sales, the Franklinville location was no longer needed. The company also sold its large warehouse in Cheektowaga, Wiktor said.
Penn Turf is seeking $154,000 in sales tax exemptions including $12,320 in local sales taxes. The company is seeking a P.I.L.O.T. worth about $50,000 over 15 years. The property taxes on the property are about $21,000.