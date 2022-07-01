OLEAN — The city’s holiday fireworks display isn’t just back after a two-year hiatus, it’s bigger than before.
The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1796 will bring back its fireworks display and concert at Bradner Stadium on Monday to mark Independence Day, officials said, with one of the largest fireworks displays in the area set to launch.
After a pandemic-related shutdown for two years, city fire Capt. Dave Bauer, chair of the fireworks committee, said firefighters are glad to get the show lighting up the night sky again.
“We’re more than happy we can do this again — two years was way too long,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the show in 2020, Bauer said, and the 2021 show was canceled due to changing regulations and requirements.
“There were too many variables,” he said, involving the rules for large gatherings such as the thousands of people who would flock to the stadium and various other places in the area to watch the show. “By the time we got the OK for the large gatherings, the logistics were too much” and the show was canceled a second time.
Bauer had one word to describe the upcoming fireworks display: “Bigger.”
“Dollar-wise, it’s the biggest show we’ve ever shot,” he said. “It’s in excess of $25,000. It’s going to be a hell of a show.”
Despite a shortage of fireworks nationwide, Bauer said the professional fireworks team was able to put together a very large show for the money being spent.
To welcome visitors to the free event at the stadium on Monday, the band Dredneks will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The concession stand and food vendors will operate for those who attend to grab a bite to eat, Bauer said.
“It’s a continuation of what we’ve done in the past,” he said. “Come on down — it’s friends, it’s family and having a good time. Everything looks set — let’s just hope the weather cooperates.
As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service reported that Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 83, while Monday evening will be partly cloudy with a low around 57.
Other area displays include:
SATURDAY
Salamanca — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, approximately 9:40 p.m. There will not be public viewing areas established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area. “The holiday weekend is always a highlight of the summer and a time for celebration and coming together,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “We’re happy to be part of that excitement and to celebrate together with our guests, friends and neighbors in Salamanca, Niagara Falls and throughout the region.”
Port Allegany, Pa. — Festivities begin at Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m., with fireworks at dark.
Galeton, Pa. — Festivities begin at noon at John J. Collins Park, with fireworks at dark.
SUNDAY
Cuba Lake — Cuba Lake Cottage Owners Association will host its annual Independence Day festivities starting with the Bill Fraser Memorial Kayak Dice Run on Saturday with registration from 10-11:30 a.m. The Jam on the Dam featuring West at Dock 310 will run from 4-7 p.m. On Sunday, Ring of Fire will be at 9:30 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday will feature the Patriotic Boat Parade at 1 p.m. Monday.
Sweden Valley, Pa. — 9:30 p.m. at Gary’s Putter Golf & Jiffy Restaurant.
MONDAY
Andover — The annual Fourth of July celebration begins with the grand parade at 10 a.m., with vendors and entertainment to follow at Andover Central School. Bands include Off the Wagon from 2-4 p.m., Long Shot from 5-7 p.m., and Gear Box from 8 p.m. to dusk. Fireworks will follow the last band’s performance.