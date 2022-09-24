OLEAN — Commuters and pedestrians walking along North 10th Street earlier this week may have seen a number of Olean firefighters and recruits on the properties behind the Olean YMCA.
As the crew knocked down doors, broke out windows and carved holes in the roofs of these houses, neighbors and commuters paused, curious to see what was going on.
After a moment, it was plain to see these were well-orchestrated training scenarios to help better equip our local firefighters.
The Olean YMCA recently acquired all the properties located on the block behind the existing facility at 1101 Wayne St. in preparation for the planned Erick Laine Outdoor Center.
All six residential houses on the acreage between the 400 block of North 10th and Buffalo streets are slated for demolition in the coming months. But they have first been put to use to benefit the community by providing essential training grounds for the fire department.
“The YMCA is thrilled to be working with our local firefighters for these crucial training activities,” said Jeff Townsend, YMCA CEO. “Using these residential structures as an opportunity to safely train in a controlled environment will better prepare our service folks in the event of real emergencies.”
Acquired structures such as the houses provided by the YMCA allow firefighters to train in realistic environments that cannot be replicated with fire training facilities, explained Eric Maurouard, Captain Plt. ‘C’ and Municipal Training Officer of the City of Olean Fire Department.
“Firefighters are able to practice skills such as forcible entry, advancing hose lines, performing search and rescue of victims, and ventilating the structure by clearing windows or opening a hole in the roof,” Maurouard added. “The Olean Fire Department is grateful for this opportunity.”
Townsend said the YMCA is grateful for this collaboration that puts those properties to one last good use before demolition while helping train and reinforce local firefighters’ rescue skills.
“What an awesome way to work together for the betterment of the community,” he added.
The planned construction of the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center, the area’s first secured and fully supervised year-round outdoor park, is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
The project is expected to cost $4.5 million with projected maintenance and will expand the footprint of the Y property on Wayne Street. The project includes five outdoor venues: an airnasium, splash park that transforms into a winter play park, playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
The Y commissioned Gro Development, an architectural firm specializing in YMCA properties, to develop conceptual and architectural designs of an outdoor area that could be multi-functional and could be used every day regardless of the weather.
Laine — the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation and a community philanthropist — bequeathed a legacy gift to the Y. The YMCA Board of Directors formed a task force to explore ways to best use the funds in a way that would honor Laine and his love for the Olean community.
“Through a process of remembering Erick and talking about his passions, the task force quickly formed the concept of an outdoor center that would celebrate all four seasons with activities for all ages and abilities,” said Mike Hendrix, YMCA board chair, said earlier this year. “We are excited as we imagine how Erick would love how the youth and families in Olean would benefit from his generosity.”
The center will be open to the community and will not require YMCA membership. Day pass fees, seasonal passes and YMCA membership will support the day-to-day operations.
Y officials noted that no one is turned away due to the inability to pay and has “an aggressive” financial assistance program to help community members take part in its programs. This is supported by the YMCA’s annual support campaign, which is ongoing.