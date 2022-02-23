OLEAN — No injuries were reported after a fire on North Clinton Street was quickly extinguished late Sunday, the Olean Fire Department reported Tuesday.
Crews were alerted at 11:09 p.m. to a fire alarm activation at 103 N. Clinton St., according to Fire Chief Tim Richardson. Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after being dispatched and were advised that a detector in the attic was going off and there was a slight haze in the upper apartment.
A fire was soon discovered in the downstairs apartment and quickly extinguished.
Crews then evacuated remaining tenants and ventilated the building. The scene was declared clear at 12:18 a.m. Monday.
The Olean Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Olean Police Department and Trans Am Ambulance Services. The City of Olean Fire Investigation Team is still investigating the cause of the blaze.
The resulted in approximately $2,800 in damage and the apartment was deemed unfit for habitation. According to Cattaraugus County Real Property, the owner of the structure is listed as Mark Stewart of San Francisco, Calif.