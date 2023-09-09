OLEAN — Olean city firefighters responded at 10:07 a.m Saturday after a caller reported seeing flames and smoke in the rear of 305 Center St.
Olean police arrived on scene confirming a structure fire and responding units called for an immediate second alarm assignment due to the size of the building and amount of smoke, Fire Lt. Dan Gonska said.
The Olean Fire Department responded with Engine 41, Engine 42 and Ladder 164 with eight firefighters and arrived within 3 minutes and had water on the fire within 5 minutes of the initial dispatch.
Upon arrival units found a 2½-story house with smoke showing from the rear. The second alarm assignment was canceled a few minutes later, Gonska said.
Firefighters stretched a 1¾-inch hand line through the front door of the residence. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the mudroom just past the kitchen. Firefighters extinguished the fire and confined it to the mudroom with some smoke and water damage in the kitchen area.
Firefighters used fans to clear the remaining smoke from the house. One pediatric patient was evaluated at the scene but was not transported to the hospital. The Olean Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate the fire. The fire was still under investigation.
Olean firefighters were assisted at the scene by Olean police, Trans Am Ambulance and Deputy 4 coordinator. Allegany, Westons Mills and Portville firefighters were initially called in on the second alarm assignment but were canceled.
Gonska said his department reminds the public of the importance of keeping doors closed. Occupants in this case closed the door to the mudroom before leaving the house keeping the fire confined to that area of the house.