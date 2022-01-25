OLEAN — A City of Olean Fire Department vehicle was significantly damaged in a crash Monday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson reported that Engine 40 was westbound on West State Street at about 1:59 p.m. to respond to a call of a person having chest pains and difficulty breathing. While firefighters were on the way to the call, a vehicle pulled out in front of the fire truck at the corner of West State and 220th streets. The driver swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, exiting West State to the south and striking a concrete sign at Francis Square.
Police reported the fire engine, a 2011 model, was driven by Scott S. Graham, 51, of Olean. Richardson identified the driver as a 20-year member of the department with over a decade of driving heavy vehicle experience.
Graham and another firefighter were evaluated at the scene and both were back on duty Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
City police reported the fire engine had a green light, and witnesses reported that lights and sirens were operating on the fire engine at the time of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Marlene S. Stadler, no age or address given, told police she did not see or hear the fire truck until the vehicle had entered the intersection. She was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
The vehicle received significant damage, police and fire officials reported, and the vehicle was towed to Portville Truck for insurance inspection. The extent of the damage was unknown.
A city fire department ambulance responded to the call in Engine 40’s place and was assisted by another department crew. The Westons Mills Fire Department provided standby coverage for the city at the No. 1 fire station. A platoon was called in to work Monday to help with readying the vehicle for repairs.
“In the interim, the Allegany Fire Department has authorized the City of Olean to borrow one of their engines,” Richardson said. “We sincerely appreciate all the support during this incident and the well wishes from our community.”
While speaking with the Olean Common Council on Tuesday evening, Richardson credited Graham’s decision to swerve with avoiding serious injury.
His actions, “for all intents and purposes, saved the woman’s life,” Richardson told the council. “It stinks — it’s a truck (damaged), but guess what? It’s a person’s life... A tragedy was averted.”