OLEAN — Nine area charities stand to benefit from the Festival of Trees online auction, which ends Friday night.
The nine trees, decorated by charities during the Jingle Bell Jubilee last week, will remain on display through Friday’s second Jingle Bell Jubilee date at Lincoln Park.
“The idea behind the festival is where non-profit organizations are chosen to come decorate one of the trees,” said Erica Dreher, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce member services manager. “It was a festive atmosphere when most of the nine organizations were down at Lincoln Park on Friday afternoon decorating the tree.”
Each tree was photographed and then placed online through the Charity Auctions Today software. Bidding opened Saturday with a soft live opening at 6 p.m. The auction site depicts several pictures of the trees, who the organization is, what their mission is, which greenhouse donated their tree and an explanation of their decorations.
While the new system will charge fees on the final bid price, Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said it should be superior to the inaugural auction run in 2021.
“We tried using our Facebook page last year to do an auction, but it was not clear and concise how to bid,” Yanetsko said. “These fees are associated with any donation site – most times the donors do pick up the percentage service fee, so that the organization receives the true amount.”
“All trees received bids (in 2021), but possibly not as high as we wanted them to be for each charity due to the confusion,” added Dreher.
Those interested in viewing/bidding on the trees need to go online to http://bit.ly/3XZL1Z1. Viewing is open without registration, but is required to bid. No payment information is taken unless a registered user is the winning bidder.
The organizations that decorated the trees include Mercy Flight; SPCA in Cattaraugus County; Operation Warm Hearts; Genesis House; Zonta Group of Olean; African American Center for Cultural Development; Pfeiffer Nature Center; Rotary Club of Olean and Tri-County Arts Council — all of which participated in the 2021 festival auction.
To find the charities which would participate, Chamber staff connected with tree donors Miller’s Farm Market and Pleasant Valley Greenhouse for five trees each and to choose five Chamber member organizations to decorate. Home Depot of Olean donated the initial tree stands in 2021 and then again this year for the stands that were not returned for reuse.
For more information or questions, please call the Chamber at 716-372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.