Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CATTARAUGUS COUNTY... AT 711 PM EDT, HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS HAVE MOVED AWAY FROM THE AREA WITH SCATTERED LIGHTER SHOWERS CONTINUING. RADAR ESTIMATES OF TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE PRODUCED SWOLLEN CREEKS, AND EVEN THOUGH THE HEAVIEST OF RAIN HAS ENDED, STORM RUN OFF WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE THE WATER LEVEL WITHIN SMALLER CREEKS AND RIVERS. THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING CONTINUES. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ALLEGANY STATE PARK, CARROLLTON AND LIMESTONE. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 86 BETWEEN EXITS 18 AND 19. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE YOU ARE RELATIVE TO STREAMS, RIVERS, OR CREEKS WHICH CAN BECOME KILLERS IN HEAVY RAINS. CAMPERS AND HIKERS SHOULD AVOID STREAMS OR CREEKS. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED