OLEAN — Olean Family YMCA officials are offering day camp to make sure kids in the community are adventurous, active and healthy this summer.
Officials said Y camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.
Most recently, the day camp held a “Drive in Movie” event which encouraged children to make their own cars throughout the week during the program.
Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore, officials remarked. But for some kids, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight much faster than during the school year, they stated. Therefore, they believe attending the Y’s summer day camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active.
“Summer day camp is an excellent way to ensure kids stay engaged socially, physically, and academically throughout the summer,” said Danielle Kielar, Y Day Camp director. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long.
“We’ve worked hard to ensure we are providing a safe experience for our youngsters this summer as we adhere to strict CDC and licensing guidelines regarding the coronavirus,” she added. Registration for the Y’s summer day camp program is open, and parents are encouraged to register their youngsters soon as spaces fill quickly.