OLEAN — The Common Council both tightened and relaxed rules on using bicycles, electric scooters and other modes of transportation in the city on Tuesday.
Two resolutions — one extending the size of the business district where sidewalk use of bikes, electric scooters, rollerblades and electric bikes is prohibited, the other to allow their use in city parks — were approved Tuesday with mixed vote tallies by aldermen.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said the measures have become necessary in recent years — brought to a head by an incident he was involved in over the weekend.
While walking with his family on the 400 block of North Union Street — outside the previous business district definition but included in the one approved Tuesday — a group of unaccompanied pre-teen children were riding their bicycles along the sidewalk, jumping along the curbs and almost striking pedestrians.
“There was an elderly gentleman with a cane,” Crawford said, and one of the children almost struck the senior citizen.
Crawford said he spoke to the children involved, but they continued to operate their bikes unsafely.
“Today’s youth don’t take that sort of criticism… I won’t mention the expletives, they told me to go ‘such and such,’” Crawford said. “All of them came flying up and one of them came past my daughter and touched her shoulder.
“We don’t need to be harassed on a walk because I was trying to be professional,” he said, encouraging the mayor and police chief to step up enforcement of the revised code.
“I would like to see tickets written for breaking this,” he said.
One resolution amends Section 24-257 of the city code to extend the business district along North Union Street to include between State and Main streets; and West State Street between Union and 15th streets. Previously, the zone was along North Union between State Street and Whitney Avenue, and along West State Street between Union and Fourth streets. The code change also creates definitions for other vehicles under the bicycle and rollerblade section, including electric bikes and electric scooters. Parents and guardians of minors may not allow or knowingly permit the youth to operate in violation of the code.
Outside of the business district, users of such modes of movement must yield the right of way to pedestrians and make audible signals before passing.
Penalties in all cases include a $50 fine for “each and every offense” — no warnings allowed — plus forfeiture of bicycles and scooters with a $10 impound fee and $5 per day storage fee.
The resolution saw mixed support, with Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4; and Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, voting against. David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, was absent.
Robinson said he supported updating the code with new definitions, “but extending the business district I can’t go along with.
“If we can get more enforcement, I think that’s fine,” he said, but “I don’t want to put our kids into the street.”
He noted that motor vehicle drivers can be as disrespectful as the children Crawford mentioned, which could cause serious problems for children operating bicycles in the streets of the enlarged business district.
Paul Gonzales, D-Ward 3, echoed Robinson’s statements about children on bicycles in the streets, but voted in favor of the code change to get adults off the sidewalks.
“I think we need to normalize, especially for adults, riding bicycles in the streets,” he said, which will improve not only bicycle safety, but also motor vehicle drivers who will know to expect bicycles and scooters.
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, Witte encouraged aldermen to extend the district on North Union Street, noting as a volunteer on the beautification committee she is occasionally almost struck by bicyclists on the sidewalks.
The second resolution rewrites Section 24-256 of the city code, now requiring anyone operating a bicycle, rollerblades, electric scooter or electric bicycle within a public park or playground, the operator must yield the right of way to pedestrians, as well as giving an audible signal before passing a pedestrian. The code change reversed a total ban on such modes of movement in place for more than 50 years — also coming from the 1971 code. The resolution passed unanimously.
Both resolutions took effect immediately.
Neither resolution affected skateboards and human-powered scooters. The new business district definition does not affect skateboards, which are banned from sidewalks and roadways along a separate “business district” defined as the entire lengths of State, Union, Wayne and Front streets. The ban on skateboards comes from the 1971 city code and has not been amended since.
Human-powered scooters, however, appear to have never been banned under city code and may be ridden on sidewalks and in the streets.