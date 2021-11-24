OLEAN — Two new city department heads were named Tuesday — one moving across the hall and the other coming from Albany.
The Common Council unanimously approved the appointments of city Clerk Lens Martial as the next city auditor, replacing retiring Auditor Fred Saradin on Dec. 11. In Martial’s place as city clerk, Mayor Bill Aiello tapped Frank Caputo, a 40-year resident recently employed as an economist for the state Department of Agriculture and Markets. His appointment begins Dec. 13.
“Lens is well qualified,” Aiello told the council. “He has a master’s in business accounting and he’s done fine work as city clerk.”
Martial was appointed city clerk effective January 2018 to replace retiring clerk Al Utecht.
Martial said he has been working with Saradin for several weeks to get up to speed on payroll, journal entries of incoming funds and working on the city’s annual budget.
“It’s going well so far,” he said, noting that “the auditor has big shoes to fill.”
“With Lens moving over to city auditor, we’re in need of a new city clerk,” Aiello said, touting Caputo as highly qualified for the post.
Caputo, speaking to the council, noted he holds a master’s in economics and has worked in various positions during his career, most recently in Albany.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Council President John Crawford, welcoming the moves, said the council will offer assistance in training and support as needed for Martial and Caputo.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council announced its meetings will move to a virtual-only status for the next month.
“We will be going remote for the month of December,” Crawford said, after reports of employee illnesses which, among other services, interrupted livestreaming of council meetings the week before. The move aims to help spread further disease and “to do our part for what we can.”
Crawford asked Aiello about any changes in municipal policy for employees. The mayor said all employees who are unvaccinated or refuse to show proof of vaccination will need to be wearing masks at all times on the job.
The mayor confirmed that department heads will be responsible for monitoring their staff for mask enforcement, and employees who do not abide by the new mask policy will be punished for insubordination under collective bargaining agreement or non-unit contracts as necessary.
“We’ll act under the direction of the Cattaraugus County Health Department” for further restrictions, Aiello said. “If it keeps getting more serious, we’ll lock down the building again.”
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, encouraged staff and residents to reconsider vaccinations if they are able to get them.
“Working together we can get through this,” she said. “It’s not just about you, it’s about the people around you … there’s a whole floor at (Olean General Hospital) full of COVID patients.”
Witte, a retired nurse, has worked with seven others since January at county vaccination clinics, which are run almost every day and may vaccinate anyone without a health condition from age 5 and older.