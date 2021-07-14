OLEAN — With the recent reconstruction of the southern end of Main Street, Common Council members are concerned about large trucks blocking the new road layout and damaging the recent work.
Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, told the council Tuesday there are problems with tractor-trailers going onto Barry Street from Main Street, and vice versa, through the new narrow roadway.
“The traffic has to literally back up to let them through jumping the curbs,” she said.
With the project contractors still on site, there are signs prohibiting trucks more than 5 tons on that section of Main and Barry streets. Witte said she would like to see the temporary signs made permanent.
“I think they have to realize they’re causing damage, they’re holding up traffic,” she explained. “We put all this money into this project and it’s to calm the traffic down, but we have to do something with the semis.”
Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, asked what the route is for delivery trucks in the city, noting the Main Street bridge isn’t designed for larger vehicles and side streets such as Barry Street and Delaware Avenue have tight turns for tractor-trailers, which will hit the curbs.
Director of Public Works Robert Ring said Union, State and Wayne streets are the only designated routes for large trucks. He said guidance was issued to every business along Delaware Avenue and Barry and Main streets to instruct deliveries to go down Delaware from North Union Street.
“What we’re going to do, in the center of Delaware Avenue, is hash out in yellow the center area so trucks can make that turn, because they can make that turn without touching the curb as long as there is enough room for them,” Ring explained.
Ring noted that trucks are still restricted on Main Street because of the bridge, and buses should refrain from going through that area as well.
“I think we’re still working through the kinks. I think there will be fewer trucks there after Big Lots and Dollar General talk to their suppliers and delivery companies,” he added.
For trucks coming from Wayne Street or south on Route 16, Ring said the roundabout at the mall entrance has enough room for tractor-trailers to make a U-turn and go to Delaware Avenue.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council authorized the mayor to enter into a contract between the city and Cattaraugus County for the Department of Aging senior wellness and nutrition program site.
Mayor Bill Aiello said the county’s senior program has been at the John J. Ash Community Center for many years and the contract renewal came due.
“We get $5,304.60 per year, paid on a quarterly basis, for their use,” the mayor said. “That’s where Meals on Wheels are distributed out of and also the lunch program is done there in the facilities for our seniors and anyone else who qualifies for lunches.”
Aiello said city attorney John Hart did a review of the contract and made some corrections that the county agreed to.
Additionally, the council authorized the execution of a lump sum consultant agreement between the city and C&S Companies for the design of the taxiway rehabilitation project at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.
The council also passed a resolution amending the city Code of Ordinances to prohibit parking at the intersection of North Union and East Water streets for 20 feet north, south and east from the corners.