OLEAN — Olean city leaders will apply for three grants to help with large water and wastewater projects, as well as a police drone.
The Common Council unanimously approved grant applications to the state for a total of almost $4 million for replacing the south wall at the city’s water filtration plant and an almost century-old wastewater siphon running under the Allegheny River, as well as a United Way grant to help purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle for first responders.
Mayor Bill Aiello noted the city has been trying for years to get funding for the projects, as to not add to the burden of water and sewer customers.
“We’re submitting another grant — we were turned down, so we’re submitting another,” he said.
The grant applications — $2.88 million for the wall repair and $1.06 million for the siphon — are to the state Environmental Facilities Corporation’s Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant program, a competitive funding source sought by municipalities statewide on an annual basis.
The wall project would replace the south wall of the filtration plant in North Olean. The wall — which holds back under-treatment water — has seen problems with seepage since its construction in 2000. The wall was repaired at one point following legal action against the original contractor, but the repairs have not held up over time.
The project was one of several identified in a city-generated 2019 facility needs report, with an estimated cost of $500,000 to $1 million at the time. Due to the extensive work needed and rising costs, the expected price tag presented in the resolution Tuesday was for about $4.8 million.
The siphon near the South Union Street bridge allows for wastewater to travel from the south side of the river to the north side, then into the main line heading to the wastewater treatment plant. Currently, it runs under the river near the bridge, using pressure on the south side to push up to the main line along the dyke on the north side. The line is believed to have been built in the 1920s or 1930s, roughly when the Seneca Heights neighborhood was developed after World War I.
Planning on the siphon project began in 2019, with plans to move the line from an underground and under-the-river route to along the bottom of the South Union Street bridge. Previously, city DPW staff reported that the state has sought for municipalities to move away from underwater routes for such lines, noting ease of maintenance and detection of leaks. The city received a $30,000 grant in 2018 to cover most of the costs of the replacement study.
According to the resolution, the project is estimated to cost about $1.33 million, with the WIIA grant for $1.06 million. The city has also applied for a Water Quality Improvement Project Program grant worth $265,800, which would cover the project’s total cost without affecting sewer user rates or existing reserves.
The drone grant application, for $1,000, is being submitted to the United Way of Cattaraugus County under the Bill & Cathy Fraser Grant Program.
Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson reported the drone would cost around $6,500, would be used for both police and fire calls as needed, and would require an officer to attain a Federal Aviation Administration license and training.
Officials hope to have non-taxpayer dollars cover the purchase.
“We’ve been looking at other funding sources,” Richardson said, with the resolution noting the city has already received $1,000 through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Tactical drones for law enforcement typically have longer flight times, are able to shut off navigation lights, carry infrared cameras to detect body heat, and have other features tailored to the needs of first responders.
A concern about privacy was brought forward by one alderman.
“A few years ago we had complaints about drones,” said Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, referencing complaints of alleged peeping toms using drones to watch women and children.
Richardson said there will be restrictions placed on flights through a policy if the drone is purchased.