The south wall of the city of Olean’s water filtration plant in North Olean shows obvious signs of masonry decay and water seepage, as seen Tuesday from adjacent Polo Park. City officials approved a state grant application Tuesday evening to help cover up to 60% of the repair cost.

OLEAN — Olean city leaders will apply for three grants to help with large water and wastewater projects, as well as a police drone.

The Common Council unanimously approved grant applications to the state for a total of almost $4 million for replacing the south wall at the city’s water filtration plant and an almost century-old wastewater siphon running under the Allegheny River, as well as a United Way grant to help purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle for first responders.

