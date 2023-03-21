OLEAN — The city’s comprehensive plan effort is expected to move forward this spring.

Mayor Bill Aiello said that four responses to a consulting request for proposal announcement were received and are now being reviewed, as is the list of the mayor’s appointees to the panel. If cleared by city development staff, one of the responses will be submitted to the Common Council for approval, as will the appointments.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social