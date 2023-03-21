OLEAN — The city’s comprehensive plan effort is expected to move forward this spring.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that four responses to a consulting request for proposal announcement were received and are now being reviewed, as is the list of the mayor’s appointees to the panel. If cleared by city development staff, one of the responses will be submitted to the Common Council for approval, as will the appointments.
The consultants, Aiello said, will guide the to-be-appointed committee along the process of creating a new comprehensive plan.
“I’ve submitted the names to the Department of State for approval,” Aiello said, and if approved, the names will head to the Common Council for ratification.
The document, a high-level plan used in urban planning, sets goals and offers projects and guides to help achieve those goals. Land management, historic preservation, zoning and other avenues are made available in the document to reach the goals.
The last process was completed in 2005 for a 20-year plan. Along with outlining goals, the document was designed to aid grant applications by tying projects to goals and earning more points on applications — sometimes enough to make the difference between landing a grant and either delaying a project or using property tax funds to make it happen.
The current comprehensive plan has not been updated since its introduction. Some governments perform updates to their plans every few years — as an example, Allegany County typically revisits its document every 10 years. The document remains in effect through 2025.
The comprehensive plan is not binding, but does typically offer a blueprint for project planning. The current document did not include the Walkable Olean project — approved seven years after the comprehensive plan was created — but it does call for improving the downtown area with infrastructure and development programs.
Some sections of the document are also outdated, such as one listing publicly-accessible computers running the Microsoft Windows 98 operating system as a “community asset.”
Work on the last plan began in September 2003, leading to an August 2005 approval. Work on the new plan is expected to take from 18 to 24 months.
Funding for the grant has been acquired, and none of it is expected to come at the expense of local taxpayers.
In 2021, the city sought state aid to fund the project, which eventually turned into $90,000 in aid from the state plus a $10,000 local match. Officials reported in 2021 that the aid opportunity was the first time state aid was made available for such an undertaking.
The various funding sources include $50,000 from the state Capital Fund through Empire State Development, $40,000 from the Department of State Environmental Pollution Fund, $5,000 from Cattaraugus County economic development funds, and $5,000 from the Siemens initiative funds — part of a $1.66 million payment by Siemens Energy to the area to assist with redevelopment and retraining initiatives after the firm shuttered its production facility in North Olean in 2022.