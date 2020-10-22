OLEAN — An overhaul of noise control is heading to the Common Council next month for approval.
The council’s public safety committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a revision to Chapter 15 of the city’s Code of Ordinances on sound and noise.
The six-page document was advanced by Alderman Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6.
Robinson, appointed to the council earlier this year, said that many complaints he has received so far as alderman have been noise-related.
“If you’re hearing noise from the next house over, it’s too loud,” Robinson said, adding that the code would call for noises more than 50 feet away that are “loud, unnecessary, unreasonable, and unusual” during set late-evening and early-morning hours to be grounds for a fine.
Those hours would run from 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The need for more noise control in the city was punctuated Tuesday by drivers of motor vehicles playing load music outside the building — producing so much noise as to cause vibrations of windows in the council chambers.
The chapter includes definitions of those noises for motor vehicles, power equipment, animals and other sources. The chapter also identifies the offending noises as “plainly audible off the premises from which the sound originates and from a distance of at least 50 feet from the source.”
A first offense would result in a verbal warning, with subsequent offenses leading to $100 fines.
Exemptions are carved out for first responders, code enforcement, the health department, garbage pickup, business deliveries and operations, municipality-sponsored concerts and permitted events, noise from stadiums, parks or sporting events, parades, funeral or religious ceremonies and noncommercial events conducted by the government.
Fireworks and “the right to assemble” are also included. Construction and demolition within the quiet hours would be allowed for emergency work only.
Local bars, taverns, pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces would be allowed to operate until as late as 2 a.m., coinciding with the county’s closing time for selling alcohol.
Outside of those exemptions, anyone seeking to make noise in violation may apply for a permit from the Department of Public Works valid for up to three days.
Before it is approved, the code change needs to be published in full in the newspaper of record and at least 14 days of notice given before approval. It is expected to come before the full council on Nov. 10.
While no public hearing is required for the code change, every Common Council meeting is open to the public and sets aside a public comment period before business is addressed.
Aldermen noted that in the future it may be necessary to revisit the changes for unintended consequences.
“If there’s a problem and it’s unfair, then you revisit it, you change it,” said Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2.
The proposed code change will be published in a legal notice in the Olean Times Herald. A draft copy is attached to this story at www.oleantimesherald.com.