OLEAN — Four local businesses have received the first City of Olean Boost Business Grant Program aid.
The Common Council approved four grants for up to $5,000 each to assist local businesses with marketing efforts under a pair of $100,000 grant programs established in March.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, said the four applicants — which were not identified during the meeting — were all existing businesses and included:
• An existing downtown business seeking to overhaul its website.
• A home business seeking to develop a website.
• An existing downtown business seeking to manage its Google ads online.
• An existing downtown business seeking to create a video commercial to promote its studio.
The committee met last week to discuss five applications, Kerper said, with four being approved and one tabled for the committee to seek additional legal advice.
Under the program, $100,000 in aid is available to help with marketing costs, such as logo design, e-commerce, advertising and branding. The second program, also of $100,000, would cover 25% of rent costs for up to 24 months. No applicants have been approved for the rent program.
Both programs are capped at $5,000 per business, and are aimed at businesses with fewer than 20 employees. No preference toward service, commercial or industrial sectors was made in either proposal. The funds were allocated from the city’s $1.4 million share of the American Recovery Plan Act of 2021.
Under published selection criteria, awards are granted based on feasibility, long-term sustainability, the capacity and readiness of principals to complete the project, demonstrated need, capacity to support city development and alignment with local and regional economic development plans.
Officials noted that rolling deadlines will run through the summer, allowing for multiple opportunities for existing and prospective businesses to apply. The deadlines are May 13, June 10, July 15 and Aug. 12.
For a full list of criteria, policies and other information, visit www.cityofolean.org/commdev/programs.html. The Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College is serving as a contracted free consultant for applicants and as a clearinghouse for applications.
The vote for approval was essentially unanimous. Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5 — the original sponsor of the funds’ creation — abstained from the vote as he is a business adviser with the SBDC and has worked with firms applying for the funds.
While the SBDC serves as the clearinghouse for the grants with a committee including council members Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, and Sonya McCall, D-Ward 4, Crawford told the Times Herald he is not involved with the application or approval process. The other six aldermen voted in favor of the approval.
AIRPORT WORK APPROVEDThe council unanimously approved an $896,000 contract for repaving the taxiways at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport.
The lowest of three bidders, Mayor Aiello said, was Union Concrete & Construction Corp. of West Seneca.
Aiello said operations at the airport may be affected, but the plan is to keep the facility operational throughout the project.
The taxiway project is one of several projects planned for the facility in the near future, including a runway repaving project expected to cost about $2 million. Funds for the program are coming from the Federal Aviation Administration and additional federal COVID-19 pandemic assistance.