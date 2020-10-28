OLEAN — After nine months and other government bodies holding meetings online, the Olean Common Council is expected to follow suit next week.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, during a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, suggested the council reexamine plans to go virtual following an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the community.
“I think it’s time to just do it,” Witte said, noting that previous discussions by the council on the topic need to be implemented.
Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, agreed.
“It doesn’t hurt to go virtual,” Gonzalez said, noting many governments — including the city of Corning — have met virtually for most of the year. “It’s kind of embarrassing we haven’t been doing it all along.
“We’ve had nine months,” Gonzalez said. “We should have had this figured out 8½ months ago.”
Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that his classes at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford have gone online for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic.
“I don’t think any of us are fearful for our lives,” he said, “but a lot of industries have been there all along.”
Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, said that he recently attended a virtual statewide conference for his labor union, and that once set up he was able to join the meetings easily, despite not having a tech background.
“We should be able to do it,” he said.
One alderman said he believed it might not be necessary to move away from in-person meetings.
“In a week from tomorrow, it’ll all be gone,” said Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, alluding to a belief by some that the pandemic is a hoax to hurt President Donald Trump’s reelection chances and will “disappear” following the general election.
Gonzales, noting that he doesn’t “peddle in conspiracy theories and nonsense,” said, “I hope you’re right” and the pandemic that has killed 225,000 Americans including 18 county residents ends quickly.
GOING VIRTUAL would also end a point of contention for aldermen — whether or not they should wear a mask in the council chambers.
When present, Dougherty and fellow Alderman Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, have consistently declined to wear face masks during council meetings.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, resident Ty Malone, who has attended several council meetings wearing a mask, argued that it was unfair to demand that he wear a mask while Panus and Dougherty were admitted without. Malone briefly argued with a city police officer working as security before the meeting, but was later admitted without a mask.
Gonzalez noted that the aldermen are not members of the public, and technically cannot be compelled to wear masks under the city charter or state law — beyond constituents voting against them in next year’s council elections.
The issue has been brought up several times since the start of the pandemic. In August, Gonzalez, other aldermen and Mayor Bill Aiello — the only other Republican elected city officer — chided Dougherty and Panus.
Dougherty also came under fire in April for using Facebook and Twitter to criticise the grocery store Park and Shop for denying him service for not wearing a mask or face covering. He later apologized to the business-owning Mahar family following an outcry from constituents, fellow aldermen and the mayor.