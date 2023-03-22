OLEAN — Changes to fees and costs are to be looked at further this week as city budget talks continue.
Mayor Bill Aiello said during a council finance committee meeting Tuesday that he will present budget changes to help decrease a proposed 6% property tax increase. Aiello was asked last week by council members to come up with alternatives to the tax increase, which would require the council to override the state-mandated property tax cap.
Aiello noted that, as an example, he will propose raising the staff fee to rent Bradner Stadium from $30 an hour to $40 an hour per employee.
“We took an average of all the employees,” the mayor said.
“We don’t want to take it on the chin for services,” said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, adding that users of facilities and services should not be subsidized by the taxpayers.
Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, noted that with staffing levels returning to normal in several departments, overtime costs in the budget could be reduced.
“The overtime is going to get better,” Aiello said. “Those are things we can take a look at.”
Thanking the mayor for working on the requests from the council, Crawford added, “I don’t envy you, mayor. You’ve got a lot to manage.”
Council members also suggested looking again at potential revenue sources — whether for the 2023-24 budget due April 15 or for future budgets.
Parking fees for downtown and the city-owned lots could also return, council members discussed, which would do more to aid the budget than just adding a full-time enforcement officer to ticket violators of the two-hour parking along North Union Street.
“When we took off the meters, we lost around $70,000 in revenue,” Aiello said, but an expansion would require kiosks or contracting with a service to provide mobile-based payment, as well as enforcement man-hours. “There’s revenue to be gained — but it’s going to be an investment.”
The mayor also noted that paid parking used to stretch along West State Street, and was another possibility to generate revenue.
“I think technology could make it smooth,” said Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, noting a mobile app-only system as used in other cities would allow the city to not purchase kiosk systems and would aid enforcement efforts.
Crawford suggested investigating those options, but for the upcoming budget offering a raise to the part-time position as an incentive before adding the additional costs of a full-time employee with benefits, as the city has done to secure lifeguards for the pools.
J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, noted that a bed tax on hotels could be used to boost the Office of Community Development under the state laws associated with such a tax.
“It can be used to fund their complete office,” Aiello said, which could also allow for adding tourism work to the city’s workings at no cost to property taxes. “We have the potential for a couple hundred thousand there.”
He said revenue could be as high as $200,000 for the current hotels in the city, according to data from Cattaraugus County, and does not include funds from short-term rentals such as through Airbnb.
The council’s finance committee will meet again Wednesday evening to further discuss the mayor’s $20 million budget proposal, set to go into effect June 1.