OLEAN — Changes to fees and costs are to be looked at further this week as city budget talks continue.

Mayor Bill Aiello said during a council finance committee meeting Tuesday that he will present budget changes to help decrease a proposed 6% property tax increase. Aiello was asked last week by council members to come up with alternatives to the tax increase, which would require the council to override the state-mandated property tax cap.

