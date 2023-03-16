OLEAN — Common Council members have asked the mayor and department heads to eye raising fees and fines to help offset higher proposed property taxes.

Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, asked Mayor Bill Aiello and city staff during a committee meeting Wednesday to assess the viability of raising permit fees and violation fines to help compensate for higher costs.

