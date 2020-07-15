OLEAN — City officials added another project to the list to get done this summer, despite COVID-19.
The Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $382,850 contract to Kinley Corp. of Allegany to renovate the wellhouse on East Riverside Drive. In addition, the council also approved a State Environmental Quality Review for the project.
At the council’s strategic planning committee meeting a week before, city DPW Director Bob Ring indicated the project would, along with other work, install water fluoridation equipment in the structure, which treats water pulled from wells along the Allegheny River for public consumption.
Most of the water later mixes with fluoridated water from the water treatment plant on Olean Creek in the city’s reservoir, but the upgrade would improve fluoridation for city residents.
Fluoridation adds fluoride to water supplies in an effort to boost tooth health — according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fluoridated water reduces cavities by 25% while being highly cost-effective, at less than a penny a gallon to treat.
In 1999, the CDC named community water fluoridation one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century because of its contribution to the large decline in cavities in the United States since its introduction in 1945.
The project is one of several planned for this summer. On Tuesday, city officials reported that a long-awaited water line and repaving project along the east end of Washington Street will begin on Monday; and the Walkable Olean Phase II project along Main Street between North Union and Front streets is also expected to begin within weeks.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen approved the sale of 303 E. Elm St., a vacant lot owned by the city. The buyers, said Alderman David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, live on opposite sides of the property and seek to make their yards bigger.
“We’re deeding it equally to both of them,” said city Attorney Nick DiCerbo. “They will take care of any further property splits.”
The property was acquired from Cattaraugus County in 2019, with demolition originally scheduled for that August. However, the Cattaraugus County Land Bank mulled a rehabilitation of the property, but eventually passed.
The demolition was completed this spring along with 1013 Washington St., one of three properties acquired at the same time.
THE COUNCIL ALSO approved a new intermunicipal shared maintenance agreement with the town of Allegany for the Allegheny River Valley Trail.
The city agreed to $1,750 in maintenance and upkeep, as well as helping cover half the cost of any equipment rental or purchase up to $1,750 a year. Mayor Bill Aiello previously indicated the amount to be put in by the city increased slightly.
The trail, which saw its first construction in the 1990s, has been subject to a similar agreement for more than two decades. Officials had been negotiating a new agreement when Allegany town Supervisor John Hare passed away in 2018, with the agreement being set aside as the new town supervisor got up to speed.