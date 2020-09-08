OLEAN — Cleanup after Labor Day’s wind storm will continue into the weekend, city officials said.
Mayor Bill Aiello, addressing the Common Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, noted that the Front Street lot will be open for residents to drop off fallen branches and tree limbs in the aftermath of Monday’s storm.
The lot will be open again Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“This will be for city residents who want to dispose of branches,” Aiello said, adding extended hours and the Saturday drop-off are to accommodate those who work during the day.
Late Monday, the city announced the lot would be open until 3 p.m. Tuesday, but several residents voiced concerns to the mayor and online that residents who had to work on Tuesday would be left holding the bag on the waste until the monthly yard waste pickup at the end of the month. On Tuesday, the extended hours were announced.
The National Weather Service reported gusts of up to 52 mph were reported in the late morning on Labor Day, bringing down trees and power lines across the region.
The city fire department responded to more than 30 calls following the storm.
“We had four houses that were damaged by falling trees,” the mayor said, with damaged houses in the Third, Fifth and Sixth wards. “We took a lot of calls today for trees.”
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
With over 2,000 power outages reported in the area after the storm, outages continued into Tuesday. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, National Grid reported that around 200 customers were still without power in Cattaraugus County, including around 80 in Ashford, 13 in Machias, 50 in Allegany and 14 in Knapp Creek.
Aiello noted that more funds to take out fallen trees might be needed if there are more storms this year.
“We may have depleted our emergency tree fund,” the mayor said.
The 2020-21 city budget, which runs until May 31, had $15,000 set aside for emergency clean-up services — like after Monday's storm — as well as $15,000 for the regular city tree program.
The storm was the second to cause damage in as many weeks. On Aug. 27, high winds toppled trees and limbs across the region, with thousands of power outages reported.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, announced that Aiello has made the final selections for the city’s Equity and Inclusion Committee.
The committee, made up of city officials and residents, is to focus on concerns brought forward by residents at a series of town hall meetings this summer including recommendations to ensure fair and equitable treatment employees and residents, promote inclusion and address inequalities facing under-represented populations in the city.
The panel will have two aldermen, two other unelected city employees, and six community members, with two of those serving as alternates. The mayor and city attorney will serve as advisers to the committee. The committee is to meet at least once a month, but the committee will determine how often it will need to meet.
“We have committee members, and we will be reaching out to them this week to let them know that they have been selected,” Gonzalez said.
Several residents, during the public comment portion of the meeting, were critical of the time taken by the city to empanel the committee, as well as a state-mandated Police Oversight Committee.
Resident Ty Malone noted that the city was supposed to have the committees in place by the start of September.
“I’ve seen nothing. I’ve heard a lot of talk,” he said, adding he was concerned that the talk was “a pacifier to keep the masses content.”
He also said he was concerned about “friends and family” getting on the panels instead of minority community members who are underrepresented in city politics.
Mickey George noted that there was nothing said about the police oversight committee, wanting to get that board in place and working on solutions as soon as possible.