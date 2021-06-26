OLEAN — Although plans for where and when Olean High School’s Class of 2021 would celebrate their commencement changed a couple times, 148 graduates crossed the stage and received their diplomas Saturday morning.
With a year of restrictions and adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic behind them, senior class members and school officials gathered in the high school auditorium with family and friends mostly maskless and without social distancing.
From school board president Mary Hirsch-Schena’s encouraging remarks, including several favorite quotes, to superintendent Rick Moore’s performance of the Huskies’ “Rough and Ready” spirit song, the ceremony featured as much enthusiasm from the district as its graduates.
In her opening remarks, Caroline DeRose, president of Olean High School’s Student Activities Council, expressed her class’s disappointment in how their senior year was different from any other. But she commended the class on overcoming so many obstacles.
“Not only are we graduating in a pandemic, but we thrived throughout it,” she said. “We were forced to adapt to a new life, and we still came out with our caps and gowns on.”
Salutatorian Paxton Retchless, who also served as the day’s emcee, thanked all the teachers, staff, administrators, family members and everyone who helped her class make it to graduation, especially during the past year. She said she was grateful to be able to celebrate the special moment in person despite all the things they’ve missed out due to the pandemic.
“We currently live in a world divided, but I think we can all agree that we have more things in common than things that make us different,” Retchless said. “We belong to a generation that is a catalyst for change, and we have an opportunity to participate in that change by making the world a kinder place.”
Valedictorian Nathan-Michael Gabler encouraged his classmates to appreciate the opportunities and experiences that have prepared them for graduating and the challenges ahead. He said everyone has their niche, and in those niches they experienced successes and failures that will determine their futures.
“Take each piece of success no matter how big or small and be proud of your achievement,” he said. “Put yourself out there, take chances, and reap the reward. This is your journey: take aim and let it rip.”
Following the distribution of diplomas, Hayleigh Federowicz, SAC Co-Vice President of Student Affairs, left her class with the two biggest lessons she learned outside of the notes and books: never let your guard down by always being prepared for the unexpected and be authentically you.
“With that being said I wish all of the seniors’ success with their future endeavors and I hope you all live a life where you continue to be authentically you,” she said.
GRADUATES
Brynn E. Ackerman, Anthony J. Addotta, Zane M. Anderson, Kellen C. Baker, Laurrel A. Balcom, Anthony M. Bardo-Mendoza, Olivia R. Bean, Kayden J. Belleisle, Ammiel A. Benedict, Mary L. Bergevin, Maddie R. Borden, McKenzie L. Boysha, Lydia R. Brant, Jason M. Brooks, Mark A. Brown, Aiden W. T. Butler;
Mary J. Carll, Zachary T. Cavana, Kaura M. Chahal, Conner T. Childs, Zoey A. Clayson, Jason T. Copella, Jaykob J. Cornell, Logan W. Cowles, Jazmine R. Crivelli, Kaden M. Cruz, Keon A. Cruz, Sara M. Cutler, Hannah E. DeArmitt, Caroline R. DeRose, Austin J. Dibble, Verrssai R. Donovan, Adam M. Dougherty, Cody M. Doxey, Alice J. Dwaileebe, Baine L. Dwaileebe, Andrew C. Emerton, Hayleigh G. Federowicz, Caleb M. Foster, Nicole K. Foster, Chance D. Frame, Evan L. Fusco, Nathan-Michael W. Gabler, Camontae N. Gayton, Katie C. Geise, Alexis R. Gibbons, Caleb R. Gill, Patrick J. Green, Tyler T. Greene, Levi N. Grey, Lilly C. Guenther, Rylie E. Gumtow;
Caroline E. Hall, Jamie S. Hall, Joseph C. M. Halsey, Ja'Asia S. Ham, Caleb A. Hamed, Michael S. Hamed, Steven T. Hammond, Eric M. Havens, Marina E. Heister, Taytem L. Heitzinger, Bryce R. Hensel, Joshua D. Hill, Breanna C. Hogle, Noah C.W. Howard, Olivia J. Jodush, Gavin E. Johnson, Trevon M. Johnson, Anthony M. Jones, Jr., Sydney I. Kellogg, Kiran J. Khettry, Lauren C. Kielar, Dakota A. King, Christian M. Kinnaird, Chase B. Kratts, Mikaylah R. Kriner, Nathan C. Kwiatkowski, Jade C. Lambert, Justin B. Lin, Joseph T. Magro, Isaiah J. Maine, Tanea L. Malone, Christine A. Martin, Isabella C. Martinelli, Delaney J. Mazza, Jill G. Mazza, Joseph R. Mazza, William E. Mazza, Maggie N. McClelland, Khrystal C. McNeil, Jonah E. Menter, Claire E. Meyers, John S. Michienzi, Hannah N. Miko, Bret M. Miles, Thomas A. Mineo V, Jade A. Mooney, Ryan P. Murphy, Christian T. Myers;
Aiden J. Nenno, Aodhán J. Ó Sé, Alyssa M. Otero, Nicholas A. Pantuso, Grace E. Parr, Lucas T. Perry, Kassandra M. Persson, Molli M. Pettit, Kyle J. Pockalny, Josiah L. Price, Kaleb F. Ramadhan, Kendall E. Ramlall, Pamela J. Reagle, Anna M. Reiller, Paxton L. Retchless, Alayna L. Rhodes, Mason N. Riehle, Skylar M. Rivera, Adrian M. Ross, Cameryn J. Roulo, Lucas J. Sakala, Rebecca K. Schneider, Brianna M. Schwindler, Andrew J. Sherburne, Kaleb M. Siler, Ava L. Skiver, Alexandor L. Smith, Paige E. Smith, Zane N. Smith, Adam M. Spencer, Gabriel M. Springstead, Norah G. Sweitzer, Leandra A. Tascone, Liam M. Taylor, Nathaniel M.Z. Thompson, Collette M. Trudeau, Timothy J. Tucker, Hailey M. Tuttle, Kailyn M. Vanderhoef, Grace F. Ventura, Connor D. Vroman, Yuki Wada, Alexander J. Weinbach, Ryan S. Weseman, Kaidyn M. West, Bruce J. Wetherby, Micheyla E. Williams, Andrew M. Zaleski.
SCHOLARSHIPS & AWARDS
