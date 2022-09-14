OLEAN — Public ice skating and skate and shoot session hours at the William O. Smith Recreation Center ice rink have been expanded, the city Department of Youth and Recreation reported.
Public ice skating admission is $3 for children and senior citizens, $5 for adults, $12 for a family of four, and $3 for skate rentals. Hours include:
Tuesday — Noon-2 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m.
Friday — Noon-2 p.m., 5-6:30 p.m.
Saturday — 1-2:30 p.m., 5:30-7 p.m.
Sunday — 1-2:30 p.m., 5:30-7 p.m.
Adult skate and shoot admission is $8. Sessions are 10:30 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. on Sundays.
Youth skate and shoot sessions run from 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Admission is $6.