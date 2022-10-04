OLEAN — After months of parts delays, a city fire engine damaged in a traffic collision should be back to work next week — just in time for the city to receive a brand new engine.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said FleetPride in Portville’s body shop performed more than $58,000 in front end repairs to Engine 40, which was damaged in a Jan. 24 collision in the West End, and the vehicle has been returned to the fire department for final checks and servicing before heading out to calls again next week.
Engine 40 was westbound on West State Street at about 2 p.m. Jan. 24 to respond to a medical call. On the way to the call with lights and sirens activated, the truck approached the 20th Street intersection. A passenger vehicle turned right off of North 20th into the path of the fire engine, causing the engine’s driver — a 20-year veteran of the department and an experienced driver — to swerve to the left across the road and into a parking lot, striking a masonry sign.
The chief noted that no one was hurt due to the evasive maneuver, avoiding potentially serious injury to the driver who turned in front of the engine. The driver was charged with a traffic violation after the incident.
However, due to parts delays — fire engines are made one at a time, and not in the millions like passenger vehicles, Richardson noted — it took more than eight months to get the repairs completed.
How did the city cope with losing an engine for most of 2022?
“It was pretty creative,” Richardson said, thanking Allegany Fire Department and manufacturer Rosenbauer America for their assistance.
A city-owned 1996 fire engine — the last of the old yellow engines in the department — was prepared for service again, Richardson said, but the department needed time to get it back on the road.
“We had Allegany’s truck for about four weeks while we got Engine 41 ready,” the chief said. The department usually keeps engines in frontline service for about 15 years, the chief said, and for another five years on reserve. However, Engine 41 has been kept more than five years longer than normal.
But the truck soon showed its age.
“The rigors of running it every day took its toll,” Richardson said, adding the department kept it running until July before pulling it from service. Afterward, the city relied on a loaner truck from Rosenbauer.
IN A STRANGE twist of timing, Richardson noted that an on-order Engine 41 replacement is expected from the manufacturer shortly — which, if it weren’t for delays, would have normally been expected around the time of the Engine 40 collision.
Richardson said the city placed an order in March 2021 with Rosenbauer for a new engine to replace Engine 41 in the rotation. The vehicle, at around $572,000, would normally have had a lead time of about a year — coming in about a month after the Engine 40 collision. However, COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns and backlogs pushed Olean’s order out to around a year and a half.
“The truck is going to be here in about a month,” the chief said, adding the department’s truck committee recently examined the almost-finished vehicle “with a fine-toothed comb for two days” at the Minnesota factory to ensure it meets all specifications.
Once finished, it will be sent to Empire Emergency Apparatus in Niagara Falls for its final upfitting before delivery.
“I’m hoping to have it in service by Thanksgiving,” Richardson said, adding he and the rest of the department are excited to have a fire engine built to their exact specifications — rather than a demo model — for the first time since the current Engine 41 was purchased.
“It’s a workhorse of a truck,” he said, adding it has many features the department wants without having “all the bells and whistles. … We think we did a good job building a truck that’s fiscally responsible.”
While the delay on the vehicle was unfortunate, the chief noted, it could have been worse — it could have come with the current sale price.
“Our sales rep said the same truck would be over $700,000 now,” Richardson added, with the city’s savings north of $120,000 due to the timing of the purchase.