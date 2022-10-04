Fire truck before and after

City of Olean Fire Department Engine 40 (left) immediately after being damaged in a Jan. 24 traffic collision while responding to a call; and after repairs by FleetPride in Portville.

 Photos courtesy Olean Fire Department

OLEAN — After months of parts delays, a city fire engine damaged in a traffic collision should be back to work next week — just in time for the city to receive a brand new engine.

Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said FleetPride in Portville’s body shop performed more than $58,000 in front end repairs to Engine 40, which was damaged in a Jan. 24 collision in the West End, and the vehicle has been returned to the fire department for final checks and servicing before heading out to calls again next week.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social