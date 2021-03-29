OLEAN — Easter eggs and treats are in store for hundreds of city children on Saturday.
The city Department of Youth and Recreation will host a drive-through Easter egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. at Forness Park.
“I think this is the smart move, the safe move, and the only move to have this event,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the department, comparing it to the Halloween candy give-away hosted by the city and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at Lincoln Park in October. “I think the kids are going to enjoy what they get. It shows the kids we’re thinking about them and wish them a happy Easter.”
For decades, Shewairy said, the city has hosted Easter egg hunts for youths in War Veterans Park, or indoors at the William O. Smith Recreation Center in event of rain. With such large crowds, he said, it would be almost impossible to maintain COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing with the normal setup.
“The big thing is safety,” he added, with the city not offering anything in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
No registration is required, and there will be no charge. However, he said, the event is only open to city of Olean residents.
“I’m anticipating a good crowd of cars,” Shewairy said, with 500 gift bags for children ages 3 to 9. “I think 350 to 400 is usually what we would get on a good day.”
The event will not be affected by weather.
“We’re going to be the ones getting wet — we don’t mind,” he said. “It’s rain or sunshine.”
Participants should enter the park from East State Street to Leisure Lane, exiting the park along Rowland Avenue and turning on to East State Street at the traffic light.
“We think we can get people in and out without tying up traffic,” he said.
Shewairy said the Easter Bunny and characters from Spongebob Squarepants will make appearances.
City police and firefighters will assist with the distribution, Shewairy said, with firefighters preparing their own gift bags for children.
Sponsors include Burger King, McDonalds, City of Olean Youth Bureau, Olean Police Dept., City of Olean Professional Firefighters Assoc., Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Dollar Tree of Olean, Holiday Inn Express, Best Western Inn & Fairfield Inn.
