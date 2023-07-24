OLEAN — City residents have until Aug. 3 to sign up for Clean-Up Week.
The city Department of Public Works will accept clean-up payments for another week and a half for the Aug. 7 Clean-Up Week. The charge is $55 per lot for the removal of a curbside space of 3 feet wide, 10 feet long and 6 feet tall.
“We hope people take advantage of it,” Mayor Bill Aiello said Monday, adding the event is back by popular demand after a successful run in 2022. “We were hoping to take it to every two years, but there were a lot of calls — not just to aldermen but also to Public Works about having one.
The program is only available to residents, and commercial and industrial properties are excluded from the pickup. Participants may begin placing debris on their curbside no earlier than Aug. 5. Debris shall not be combined with two or more lots and placed at curbside where only one lot has paid for pickup. Each household must pay for their own pickup. Waste must be piled by 7 a.m. Aug. 7. Officials reported pickups will begin shortly thereafter and continue for consecutive work days until pickup is complete.
City police will be enforcing the rules, the mayor said, and illegal dumping should be immediately reported to law enforcement.
Items that will be collected include books a magazines (boxed or bagged), bicycles, empty paint cans, furniture, mattresses/box springs, windows (neatly stacked), doors, rugs (rolled or cut into pieces and bagged/boxed), clothing (bagged or boxed), metal items, gas grills (no propane tanks), lumber no longer than 4 feet and bundled no larger than 12 inches in diameter, drywall and/or acceptable shingles in sturdy boxes or trash cans not to exceed 60 pounds.
Items that WILL NOT be collected include animal waste, asbestos (including roof and siding shingles containing asbestos), car batteries, concrete, hazardous waste (household or otherwise), infectious waste, fluorescent light bulbs, paint, solvents, any liquids, pipe other than household plumbing pipe 1 inch in diameter or less cut into 4-foot lengths, railroad ties, refuse and garbage, soil, tires, white goods (microwaves, washers, dryers, dishwashers, etc), freon-containing white goods (refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, etc.), yard waste (leaves, twigs, etc.), or electronics (computers, monitors, televisions).
“It’s an opportunity for people to get rid of stuff they have laying around,” Aiello said. ““I plan to take advantage of it myself — I have an old fence to get rid of.”
The mayor noted the fee increased this year by $5 as officials tried to keep the costs down.
The fee must be paid by 4 p.m. Aug. 3 by mailing a check or money order to the City of Olean Department of Public Works, P.O. Box 668, Olean, N.Y., 14760; stopping at the Office of the Department of Public Works, Room 206, in the Olean Municipal Building; or by calling (716) 376-5650.