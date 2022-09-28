OLEAN — Help is still available to businesses in need of funds for rent or mortgages.

The city of Olean Boost Business Grant Committee has added a new rolling application date to the Real Estate Program, with businesses seeking financial assistance with rent, mortgages or land contracts in the city having until Oct. 14 to apply for up to $5,000 in assistance.

