OLEAN — She hasn’t lived in Olean since she was 11 years old, but pieces of Olean still live in New York Times bestselling author Susan Wiggs, currently from Washington state.
Childhood influences often show up in her novels, such as in one of her popular books.
“The library in ‘The Lakeshore Chronicles’ series is absolutely this library, in my mind,” said Wiggs on Saturday evening, standing at a podium in what is now the Old Library Restaurant and Inn. The author of more than 50 novels was invited by Olean Public Library and Friends to speak for National Library Week.
Wiggs said she spent “hours and hours” at the old Andrew Carnegie-endowed library and as she addressed a full house of fans and library supporters, she said she could still envision the children’s room as it once was.
“I remember filling the basket full of books and my bike would wobble all the way home down Henley Street where we lived,” she recalled. “Such memories do creep into my fiction sometimes.”
She said she also still gets the Olean Times Herald online and reads it to her mother.
Lanna Waterman, president of the Olean Public Library Board of Directors, said she felt a connection to the author when she learned Wiggs’ father, like her own father, was once an engineer at Clark Brothers.
“Susan’s ‘Willow Lake’ books make reference to Palmquist Jewelers,” Waterman also said, referencing a long-time downtown business. “I have always been captivated by the strong relationships she writes about between family members and friends.”
Waterman said she also admired the author for not being afraid to take on heavy topics people go through in life. Her most recent work, “Sugar and Salt,” released in August (William Morrow/Harper Collins), tackles some difficult issues surrounding the adoption process.
With humor and wit, often poking fun at herself, Wiggs shared onscreen images from her life and work process. One slide showed a St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church envelope and a child-produced book with a title, “a book about some bad kids,” relics her mother saved from Wiggs’ childhood.
“People often ask when I decided to be a writer,” she said. “I never decided — being a writer was imprinted on me at birth. I was just made that way.”
She referred to the slide, noting when she was around two years old her mother gave her the collection envelope which she drew on, creating her first story.
The makeshift book was at the encouragement of an Olean schoolteacher, Marjorie Green, who proved so influential to Wiggs that the character in “Sugar and Salt” is partially based on her.
“She taught at School 11 down by St. Francis Hospital and told me, ‘If you want to be a writer you should write a book,’” Wiggs said.
Green then provided paper, scissors, pens and encouragement and the young writer “went to town,” as she put it. Her teacher then read the book in class, making it her first audience reading. “So, I never decided to become a writer. I just was!”
Before finding commercial success, however, she became a teacher and taught in Texas.
“I naively thought I’d write in my spare time,” she said to more than a few laughs from educators in the room. “I made a slight miscalculation,” she added, but noted teaching paid slightly more than an aspiring writer as an occupation. For the past 35 years, however, Wiggs has published one or two books each year, including foreign language translations for many countries.
Wiggs also shared insights on her writing process. She is one of the few authors who writes early drafts of her books into notebooks by hand, using a fountain pen in quick-drying, peacock-blue ink. When engaged in a book, she surrounds herself with relevant items to inspire her.
“It’s like collecting scraps from a quilter’s basket,” she said. “You don’t know what it will look like when you’re done but you pick out what appeals to you as you work on what it will become.”
Discussing the pandemic, Wiggs said, “Writers were the first work from home people,” and confessed that what got her through was a turn to something she’d always turned to: books.
She strives to write books that deeply involve readers and to touch hearts, books like those that have influenced her.
“When I read ‘The Color Purple’ I didn’t miss a beat,” she said. “I turned right back to the beginning and started it again I was so obsessed with it. That’s the kind of book I want to write for my readers.”
Olean Library director Michelle LaVoie said Wiggs was first invited by the library and Friends to celebrate the library’s 150th year in 2021. A few subsequent attempts also didn’t work out.
“Finally!” LaVoie said, leading off the program. “It’s terrific to be able to have her in the old library that was Susan’s library while growing up.”
At the close of the presentation, LaVoie gave the author a basket of gifts with local ties to help her remember her native community. Wiggs then surprised the library with a $1,000 donation, accepted by Waterman.
“Books reach across countries and time zones; libraries are a safe place to explore ideas,” Wiggs said. “Let’s make sure our library doors are always open.