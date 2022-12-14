As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds to 30 knots and waves 3 to 6 feet
expected.
* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to
Buffalo.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice
accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect
snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more
possible in the most persistent lake snows.
* WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM EST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening
through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery
roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while
driving.
Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media.
Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region.
Localized travel problems will be possible this weekend and early
next week.
The 2023 Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar is available from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
OLEAN — Woodland in the City and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have created the 17th edition of the Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar for 2023.
The calendar features local families who turned in photos with their relatives appearing with the squirrels throughout Olean.
Once again, this edition includes information all the squirrels in town. It also showcases National Squirrel Day, National Squirrel Awareness Month, and many “nuts” days — peanut, almond, etc. A map showing locations of all squirrels is inside.
The calendar, sold at the GOACC office, sells for $12 or two for $20 — with limited copies (100) available.
GOACC also teamed up with Studio4East and created a Santa Claus Lane long-sleeve t-shirt. Unveiled at the Jingle Bell Jubilee earlier this month, the t-shirts range in sizes small to extra large (no medium are available) and cost $15.
In other squirrel news, GOACC has many squirrel items/memorabilia for sale. The Chamber has squirrel socks, squirrel bookmarks, squirrel onesies and two new Holiday plush to benefit the Santa Claus Lane celebration. Item prices range from $1 to $15.
GOACC will be open special hours, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Dec. 23 (Monday-Friday). For more information on the squirrel retail items, stop in GOACC at 301 N. Union St., or call (716) 372-4433.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community.
The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com
$1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time.
Thank You!
