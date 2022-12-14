Squirrel calendars

The 2023 Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar is available from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Provided

OLEAN — Woodland in the City and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce have created the 17th edition of the Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar for 2023.

The calendar features local families who turned in photos with their relatives appearing with the squirrels throughout Olean.

Santa Claus Lane T

GOACC teamed with Studio4East to create a Santa Claus Lane long-sleeve t-shirt available from the Chamber.

