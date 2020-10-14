OLEAN — An almost 100-year-old business and a local manufacturer helping take humanity to space are the top honorees from the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for 2020.
Chamber officials announced Tuesday that Christopher Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering is receiving this year’s 2020 L.O.U.I.E. Award; while Service Stores is this year’s Enterprising Business Award recipient.
“Chris, and Tom and Jim Mahar, Jr. with the Services Stores, epitomize the best of the greater Olean area’s business community,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “While we received many strong nominations for our awards this year, these recipients truly stood out as deserving. They all set the bar high.”
The Love of Olean, United in Enterprise award is given to an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, qualities which were embodied in the life of Louis Marra. Last year’s recipient was Brian O’Connell, Jr. Esq.
Starting his own firm out of his garage in 1997, Napoleon later took up quarters on Adams Street. Among the projects undertaken by Napoleon Engineering include bearings for turbopumps on SpaceX Falcon rockets, like the ones used to take cargo and passengers to the International Space Station. Napoleon Engineering received the Enterprising Business Award in 2011.
The Enterprising Business Award is presented to a business or a non-profit organization which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory. The 2019 Enterprising Business Award was presented to both Henry H. Hill and Angee’s Restaurant. Also recognized with the Presidential Award was the Olean Family YMCA.
The first Mahar family store opened in 1923, when Francis Mahar Sr. opened up in a converted one-car garage at 118 Center St. The store moved to its current location in 1941, with a second site opened in 1929 to serve the West End. The Portville location was added in 1960, while other operations were once open in North Olean and Allegany.
Full profiles of winners will be released in the coming weeks.
No formal ceremony is to be held, officials said, but Chamber officials noted it is important to make the recognitions amid the pandemic not only to show that there were worthy recipients, but also to allow this year’s Chamber president, Mari Howard, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to inform the recipients of their recognitions.