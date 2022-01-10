OLEAN — Jan. 21 is National Squirrel Appreciation Day, and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize the day this year.
“Each year, when the 21st rolls around, Chamber staff says, ‘Darn it, why didn’t we do something to celebrate this day?” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “So, now, we are getting the word out and want all to celebrate this nutty day.”
In 2001, wildlife rehabilitation specialist Christy Hargrove founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day in Asheville, North Carolina. She created the day to encourage kind attitudes towards squirrels by putting out food and water for them, and even allowing them to raid that bird-feeder you normally don’t want them touching.
The Chamber office really didn’t pay any attention to local squirrels until Amy Sherburne and her Woodland in the City committee began placing the 4-foot replicas throughout the city in 2007.
“When Amy presented her idea to the Chamber, the office jumped on board and had a local artist that created our Nutty O’ St. Nick,” Yanetsko said. “It probably was the next year, 2008, when GOACC began producing/printing our annual calendar of squirrels.”
Other items followed: the squirrel guide book, squirrel tees, plush squirrels (and although Olean is famous for its “black” squirrels, GOACC could only find brown and gray ones for sale), squirrel earrings and now squirrel scarves.
The Chamber’s unofficial mascot, Sven, is a gray squirrel that has appeared at the Allegheny River Running Fest and for a brief moment at the Santa Claus Lane Parade.
“So, as the Chamber has capitalized on our squirrels, we wanted to promote this day in appreciation for putting Olean on its squirrel map,” Yanetsko said.
How to appreciate the squirrels on National Squirrel Day (gathered from the National Wildlife Federation):
1. Feed Them, and They Will Come: Have your child smear peanut butter on a pinecone and hang it up. Don’t throw stale bread away; put chunks of it on your deck or porch railings.
2. Get Your Revenge by Making Them Work for It: You can appreciate squirrels and still put them through their paces. You know that they are going to get to your birdfeeder somehow — it might as well be entertaining. There are online examples of squirrel obstacle courses to make them work for their snacks.
3. Shoot ‘Em: The Chamber is talking about cameras, here! Squirrels have crazy antics and abilities. They can jump 10 times the length of their bodies. Keep a camera handy. Perhaps you and kids in the house can capture some great action shots.
4. Don’t Confuse Your Holidays: As mentioned, National Squirrel Appreciation Day is on Jan. 21, but so is National Hug Day. The Chamber stresses, don’t combine the two; keep your appreciation at a distance.
“We might generally look at squirrels as being an unnecessary nuisance, but their existence is actually beneficial to the environment,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC membership manager. “Squirrels plant seeds (initially meaning to store away nuts to come back to when they’re hungry) which eventually grow into trees, thus assisting with forest renewal. They’re nature’s gardeners.”
The Chamber has added a squirrel to many of its events, whether as t-shirt artwork, on their posters/advertisements as well as added elements that are squirrel-related to events.
Meanwhile, some squirrel stats: 25% of nuts are stolen, 74% of buried nuts are never recovered and there are more than 200 squirrel species.
GOACC also encourages all to use these hashtags on Jan. 21 in regard to the day: #National SquirrelAppreciationDay and/or #Squirrel #SquirrelDay.
