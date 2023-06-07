OLEAN — Higher costs and lower revenues have cast doubt on another year of Gus Macker basketball tournament action in the city, but officials hope to bring it back for Macker’s 50th anniversary season.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the host organization for the local tournament since 2017, is not expected to sign a third three-year deal to host the tournament again, but officials are considering a one-year contract as 2024 marks the golden anniversary of the creation of the Gus Macker traveling tournament.
Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said the organization has tried to have sponsorships support the $10,000 franchise cost without relying on them to cover other expenses as to not overstress the Chamber’s member businesses.
“The Chamber didn’t want to double dip with its members as far as in sponsor monies — so we stripped sponsorships down to a reachable level to make it a break even or slight money maker for the Chamber,” Yanetsko said, with the first two years seeing a slight profit but later tournaments averaging around a $3,000 loss.
“As all figures aren’t in yet, as well as registration monies came as a check from Macker this past weekend, GOACC is hoping to break even,” she added. “Although our corporate sponsors cover the $10,000 franchise fee, we were short in event sponsors by about $1,400.”
Yanetsko also noted transportation costs for equipment rose 50% from a year ago, while costs for shirts, trophies and other supplies also rose.
The Olean tournament this past weekend, which saw 111 teams participate, was the third of the Chamber’s second three-year contracts. However, several leaders have asked for another go.
“As a director on the Chamber board, and an event committee member, I wish that the Chamber discusses doing a one-year extension — enjoy the celebration of Mackers throughout the nation as well as have Olean go out on a positive note,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.
“When speaking to the Chamber staff over the weekend, we talked about these concerns,” said Ed Bysiek, a Chamber member and active Macker participant. “This event is planned so well throughout the year, I believe there’s a way of connecting the events committee with either our clients or business associates of other current supporters to see if we can really expand sponsorship for what will be Gus Macker’s 50th annual tournament.”
Extra funds for a special anniversary Macker would help cover costs, Yanetsko said, and, “It was always our intention that if the Macker made budget that we would split the excess revenue between the sports groups that assist us each year with pre-event duties.”
Such funds could also help pay for two referees at each court to lower the workload of officials.
Olean joined the circuit in 2008, originally under the banner of the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the Olean City School Foundation as a fundraiser.
“David Carucci and John Irving, both alumni of Olean High School, were very instrumental in getting this basketball event to town and in securing more than an average of $25,000 each year just in sponsorships alone,” said Yanetsko, at the time treasurer of the boosters and school foundation. “In turn, both organizations were rewarded with splitting proceeds of (an average of) $17,000 each year in at least the first six years they organized Macker.
“They used it as a successful fundraiser,” Yanetsko continued, “but closing in on 2015/2016 Mackers, the sponsorship monies started to dry up and although monies raised continued to be profitable, (the organizations) didn’t want to end on a bad note — so the third three-year contract was their last.”
Chamber officials took over the event and billed it as a quality of life event and to encourage visitors to the city, rather than as a fundraiser.