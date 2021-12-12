OLEAN — Rob DeFazio and Hallmark Christmas movies have the right idea — host a holiday market with Christmas lights, horse wagon rides and shopping in the center of town during the Christmas season.
But Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials weren’t sure if any romances blossomed from their new event, Jingle Bell Jubilee.
What they do know is that the second part of the Jingle Bell Jubilee held Friday “was another success,” reported Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s chief operating officer. “Yes, the events committee and Chamber staff organized and developed the event, but all credit goes to Rob (St. Bonaventure University employee) — his email dated Dec. 20, 2020, was a suggestion that Olean could host an event like above — and it was a hit.”
Jingle Bell Jubilee by the numbers: 18 vendors, 120 Cookie and Cocoa Crawl participants, 37 took part in the Run Run Rudolph 5K and 10 organizations took part in the Festival of Trees. There were four Make and Take vendors and more than 200 people took part in the craft stations.
“It was so much fun to see all of the people at the Jingle Bell Jubilee,” said Mark Riordan of Studio 4 East. “It was a wonderful event and gave our business the opportunity to showcase our merchandise in a different way at the holidays.”
Although the inaugural Rudolph 5K was not a timed event, there were still winners. GOACC said individuals and teams dressed festively for the occasion and the Most Merry award went to Althea-Lorraine Odom of Olean. Team Drink Up Grinches from Wellsville — Katie Wallace, Rhiannon Babbitt, Bridget Kehrer, Chelsea Burdick, Breanna Willson and Erika Scott — was the team winner.
The awards were $50 and $100, respectively, worth of Shop Olean gift certificates.
The Cookie and Cocoa Crawl had participants strolling North Union Street and stopping at five locations for cookies and cocoa. Of the 120 who took part, about 20 were with the Olean Irving clan, with members saying they will take part again next year.
“It was a lot of fun; participates seemed excited to pick up their cookies and I had a lot of people comment that they had regretted not signing up and were already looking forward to next year,” said Crystal Torrey of Crystal Confections.
The Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, Tri-County Arts Council and the Girls Scouts of Western New York were on hand at the Jubilee for Make and Take craft projects.
Ann Marie Wright, with AnnMarie’s Homemade Baklava, added, “Thought the event was fantastic. A keeper for sure. Our baklava was sold out in less than two hours.”
Although the Jubilee was over Friday, one of the events continues through Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., the Festival of Trees. Ten nonprofit organizations decorated trees, with some themes relating back to organizations or just decorated in holiday flair.
“All organizations did a great job on decorating — Rotary Club did their tree up in their club’s color theme of blue,” Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said. “The Zonta Club placed names of the clubs from Zonta from around the world, and Mercy Flight’s tree was donned with the organization’s holiday bulbs and a small replica helicopter as the tree topper.”
Bidding on the trees began on Friday night on Facebook. Organizers said there was slight confusion on how to bid, so the Chamber encourages all interested parties to visit online to https://bit.ly/3DSjUns — this is ONE event under the Chamber’s Facebook page. You will need to go to the discussion part of the event where you will see the 10 organizations’ trees. Go to the post of the tree you want to bid on and place your bid there.
The organizations (all Chamber members) include Mercy Flight, African American Center for Cultural Development, SPCA in Cattaraugus County, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Operation Warm Hearts, Olean Public Library, Genesis House, Rotary Club of Olean, Zonta Club and the Allegany American Legion.
The Jingle Bell Jubilee Raffle was also drawn at Friday night’s event. The winners will receive Shop Olean gift certificates: first place, the Fidurko family (Ann Klightlinger), and second place, Anthony and Lisa Fratercangelo and Dan and Pam Bailey, all of Olean.
The Chamber thanked its 44 corporate sponsors as well as Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, Miller’s Farm Market, Home Depot and Impact Internet, all financial partners in the Jubilee.
The Chamber wants people to schedule for Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9, 2022, for the second annual Jingle Bell Jubilee. For more information on the above event or other programs from the Chamber, call (716) 372-4433, email info@oleanny.com or stop in at 301 N. Union St.