Weather Alert

...RISK FOR STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING ACROSS WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEW YORK... Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and will move across the area through early evening. Across the Niagara Frontier, including the Buffalo metro area, scattered storms will bring a lower but still some risk for severe weather. This will primarily be between 1 and 4 p.m. There's a greater risk for severe weather across the Western Southern Tier, Genesee Valley, Western Finger Lakes, and eastern Lake Ontario regions. The greatest risk for severe weather at these locations will be between 2 and 6 p.m. Damaging winds will be the primary threat associated with these thunderstorms. Large hail is also possible, in addition to brief torrential rainfall and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon into early this evening, keep a close eye on forecasts and warnings. Have a plan to move to a sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches your location.