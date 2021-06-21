OLEAN — June is Pride Month, celebrating the national movement that is Proudly Representing Intersectionality, Diversity and Equity.
After canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19, Olean is celebrating with a weekend-long series of free events that each year honors the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.
“The purpose of this celebration is to recognize the impact and contributions made by LGBTQ individuals in their communities, nationwide and worldwide,” said Pauline W. Hoffmann, Ph.D. “All events are open to the public and all are welcome.”
Events include:
Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. — Take Pride Protest, Lincoln Park, Olean.
Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. — Pride Pop-up Shop at WT Hair, 1781 Park St., featuring Go Peggy Pride clothing and Just Like Grandma Made baked goods.
Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m. — Pride Dance Party at Four Mile Brewing, 202 E. Greene St., Olean.
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Big Gay Brunch, Four Mile Brewing. $15 admission includes brunch with vegetarian options and one cider mimosa. Donations accepted to cover the cost of those who cannot afford to attend.
Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. — Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition’s Pride (CCPC) in the Park Picnic, River Park, West Union Street, Allegany.
Benjamin Berry, a teaching artist and performer based in Alfred, will return to Pride in the Park this year. He and the team specialize in making movement accessible for all ages and levels of ability. They offer a unique blend of creative dance, Hula Hoop dance, and circus arts instruction, as well as handmade hula hoops for all ages and sizes.
Events are sponsored by the CCPC, Conversations, Olean Regional Justice Coalition, WT Hair, Evergreen Health and the Pride Center of Western New York.
.