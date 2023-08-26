OLEAN — It took longer than expected due to a global pandemic, but almost two dozen properties in the city’s business district got much-needed help thanks to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The commercial properties received aid from a façade improvement program through the DRI, managed by Olean Business Development Corp. All told, the program reimbursed building owners $540,000 after they collectively spent $844,204 on repairs. The program was set to cover up to 80% of costs, with building owners collectively spending about $135,000 more than required.
“It was a catalyst,” said OBD Executive Director Bob Forness, adding not only recipient owners went above and beyond the DRI funded projects, but other building owners took on their own projects without DRI assistance to great effect.
Some of the work also doubled as structural repairs, Forness said. For example, 229-237 N. Union St., owned by Dennis Wright, needed repointing work on its brick façade.
“It doesn’t look a whole lot different, but it was a necessary project,” Forness said, adding it extended the life of the structure.
Five of the projects were on the west side of North Union Street’s 100 block. Along with the separate DRI project at the First National and former Siegel’s buildings, over half of the structures along the block received work courtesy of DRI aid.
All told, 11 of the projects were along the first three blocks of North Union Street. Six were completed between the 200 and 500 blocks of West State Street, and four other streets also saw one project each from the program.
The projects included: 111 N. Union, Armond’s Fashions; 115 N. Union, Singer; 119 N. Union, Christie’s Boutique; 125-27 N. Union, Former D&K; 133 N. Union, Green Acres; 150 N. Union, Southern Tier Health Care System; 228 N. Union, Rick’s Golf World; 229-37 N. Union, Ray’s, Mix 101.5, Maple Leaf; 260 N. Union, JCC; 301 N. Union, OBD/GOACC; 307 N. Union, Eade’s Wallpaper; 216-18 W. State, Mandy’s; 220 W. State, VanDyke Realty; 309-11 W. State, Hall of Fame Barber Shop; 313-317 W. State, Acme; 502 W. State, Cabinet World; 518-20 W. State, Former Catholic Charities; 307 E. State, Olean American Legion; 1014 Front, Park & Shop; 112 S. Third, former Carpenters Union Hall; and 106 S. Fourth, Cabinet World warehouse.
While the majority of projects helped businesses, others aided nonprofits — Southern Tier Health Care System, Jamestown Community College, OBDC, and the Olean American Legion tapped into funds to perform façade improvements.
Adam Jester, owner of 133 N. Union St., said the inspections at his building for the project led to a larger scope than originally planned.
“Through the DRI grant program, we were able to complete the repair all at once, rather than in stages over a number of years, as would have probably been the case without the funding,” he said. “I think the program overcame enormous hurdles brought on by the pandemic, supply chain issues, personnel transitions, and general difficulties in the construction business over the last three years to turn out some fantastic and much needed renovations and repairs to some great buildings in Downtown Olean.
Jester thanked OBD and staff for their help — especially amid the pandemic.
“I don’t think anyone could have envisioned the path the program would take when it opened in 2019, and Bob Forness and Bobi Cornelius at OBD, and their partners at the City of Olean, did a great job navigating it,” Jester added. “We’re very fortunate to have an organization like Olean Business Development to seek, obtain, and administer grant programs like this for the benefit of the Olean area.”
Jim Finch, owner of Acme Business, said the aid was critical in keeping the business in its long-time West State Street home.
“Acme’s long history of 60 years in the same location yields many great things and many difficult things. Obviously, a very aged building and failing external and internal health left the future uncertain for Acme Business to stay in this location,” he said. “Since 2018, the recovery has been underway to keep Acme in Olean and in its home. Certainly, a fresh building would have cost less and provided up to date standards — but where would the history of such history be?”
DRI aid was used to update the façade, Finch said, leading to more work on the structures.
“Acme was blessed to use this seed money and add a significant amount to it for the betterment and health of these 100-year-old buildings. Acme, then seeing a nice face on the front, decided it was time to match the sides of the buildings and fix a 30-year-old roof. The product was a harmonious blend of an overall great project for the West State Street Corridor of Downtown Olean.
“The basements are now dry, the first floor no longer gets wet from the outdated roof and now the current owners can sleep and hear the peaceful rain come down in Western New York onto a high-end local technology company knowing it is dry and safe once again.”
Finch also thanked Community Bank, N.A., contractor Kinley Corp., the DRI program and OBDC for their assistance throughout the process.
Amy Sherburne of Eade’s Wallpaper, 307 N. Union St., was pleased with the work done on the property, which has been home to the business since before World War II.
“We had the building at 307 N. Union St. completely repainted, but almost equally important was the repair work that was done on some of the architectural features of the building,” Sherburne said. “It is completely the same building façade as it was when it was built. We are very proud of the fact that we kept the integrity of it since my grandfather purchased the property in 1940.
“The scope included repair of bricks, the metal finial on either side of the building was reinforced and holes repaired. All brand new awnings and new signage with lighting. We are extremely happy with the outcome, which was absolutely bolstered by the DRI program.”
OBDC worked with the firm from initial intake through reimbursement after work was completed, she said.
“OBD was extremely helpful facilitating the program,” Sherburne said.
The DRI, a $10 million award to the city in 2017, saw 11 projects funded. Of those, about half were for public projects, with the remainder helping private entities. The Olean Business Development Corp. was responsible for administering the fund on behalf of New York State’s Homes and Community Renewal.