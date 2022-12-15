The Hub OBDC

Bob Forness, executive director of the Olean Business Development Corp., poses in The Hub, a communal working space in the OBDC headquarters on North Union Street.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — Olean Business Development Corporation will receive more than half a million dollars from the state to help incubate new businesses over the next five years.

Empire State Development announced that more than $8 million would be disbursed to three Certified Business Incubators and five Innovation Hot Spots as part of the agency’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation. Like the other awardees, OBD will receive a five-year designation and annual aid — $125,000 yearly in OBD’s case — to support costs associated with NYSTAR programs.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social