OLEAN — Olean Business Development Corporation will receive more than half a million dollars from the state to help incubate new businesses over the next five years.
Empire State Development announced that more than $8 million would be disbursed to three Certified Business Incubators and five Innovation Hot Spots as part of the agency’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation. Like the other awardees, OBD will receive a five-year designation and annual aid — $125,000 yearly in OBD’s case — to support costs associated with NYSTAR programs.
“The success of early-stage companies throughout New York state only strengthens our economy and NYSTAR’s hot spots and certified business incubators across the regions play an important role,” said Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in the release announcing the designation.
Delgado serves as the statewide chair of the Regional Council initiative.
“The Regional Councils are proud to support efforts to grow companies that advance New York State’s technology sector and ensure that we are well prepared for the future,” he said.
Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner Hope Knight said nothing is more daunting than taking an idea and turning it into a business, “and these designations and the funding that follows demonstrate our continued commitment to supporting budding companies with the support they need to be successful in New York state.”
ESD plans to designate 10 Innovation Hot Spots and 20 Certified Business Incubators on a rolling, competitive process statewide. Officials noted that the CBIs will offer a range of support to help get new and emerging businesses off the ground, ranging from physical workspaces and helping build capital, to initializing strategy and planning, and introducing new entrepreneurs to local businesses and networks.
On average, companies can spend up to two years working alongside a business incubator, taking advantage of low-cost office space while gaining invaluable advice and expertise on best practices.
OBD, a nonprofit formed in 2015, is headquartered at the former Olean Business Institute building at 301 N. Union St.
In the application, OBD officials noted several businesses have used offices at the headquarters to foster their efforts. In addition, the OBD recently wrapped up the second round of the Laine Business Accelerator, helping nine businesses grow with assistance ranging from marketing interns to networking and a $5,000 payment to help with further efforts.
“As the OBD mission continues, with an associated strategy of developing an entrepreneurial community in the Olean region to support new businesses, it has become apparent that, in addition to the continued generosity of local donors and income from building tenants and new program launches, secondary sources of support are required,” officials said in their application for the CBI designation. “Additional programming and resource capacity from achieving NYS Certified Business Incubator designation is paramount to the continued development and support of the ecosystem in the Olean region.”
OBD Executive Director Bob Forness could not be immediately reached for comment.
