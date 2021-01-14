OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center announce the appointment of Dr. Dadrie Baptiste, a general and colorectal surgeon, to their medical staff and the Foothills Medical Group.
“The appointment of Dr. Baptiste is a significant addition to our group of specialists in McKean and Cattaraugus counties, said Dr. Jill Owens, director of Foothills Medical Group. “We welcome her to the Twin Tiers.”
Jeff Zewe, president and chief executive officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, said Baptiste brings outstanding credentials.
“Her appointment is in line with our plans to expand our network of 48 specialists and primary care providers who live and work in Bradford and Olean,” Zewe said.
Baptiste earned a medical degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Mo., completed a general surgery internship and residency at Indiana University School of Medicine and a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at the William Beaumont Hospital/Oakland University of Rochester, Mich.
She is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is experienced in a variety of surgical procedures including, abdominal colectomy, colostomy, intestinal obstruction, endoscopy, fistula, rectal lesion, gastric operations, IV access procedures, central venous catheter and ports, biopsies, hernias, gallbladder, appendectomy and surgery of the small and large intestines.
Baptiste is accepting new patients at 116 Interstate Pkwy., Suite 31, Bradford, and Holiday Park Center, 2666 W. State St., Olean. Call (814) 362-8729 or (716) 701-1711 for information.