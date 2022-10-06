Olean BoE seeking new member after Hessney steps down

Olean Board of Education member Paul Hessney, shown taking his oath of office in June, has resigned from the school board effective Oct. 1. The district is seeking applicants to fill the vacant seat.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — The Olean City School District is seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board of Education seat following the resignation of Paul Hessney.

At a special Sept. 27 meeting, the board accepted Hessney’s resignation, which was effective Oct. 1. Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, said he stepped down due to personal reasons.

