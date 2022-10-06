Olean BoE seeking new member after Hessney steps down

OLEAN — The Olean City School District is seeking applicants to fill a vacant Board of Education seat following the resignation of Paul Hessney.
At a special Sept. 27 meeting, the board accepted Hessney’s resignation, which was effective Oct. 1. Dr. Genelle Morris, district superintendent, said he stepped down due to personal reasons.
Hessney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
According to district records, Hessney had not attended a board meeting since the July 5 reorganizational meeting where he was elected board president.
“I want to thank him for the service he has given to the board,” said Mary Hirsch-Schena, board vice president, on Sept. 27. “We want to wish him well and a very speedy recovery. We hope he recovers and feels better and stronger every day.”
Hessney first joined the Olean school board in 2013. He was re-elected in May to fill an unexpired two-year term, following the resignation of Frank Steffen, Jr. in 2021, until June 2024.
The Olean City School District intends to interview eligible candidates and then forward the agreed-upon candidate for board approval in the near future. Morris said the board-approved candidate will serve from the approval date until the next board election on May 16, 2023.
In the event of a member’s resignation, the school board may or may not appoint a new member to fill the vacancy. If the board chooses to fill the vacancy, it shall be only for a term ending with the next annual school district election, at which time such vacancy shall be filled in a regular manner for the balance of the unexpired term.
The school district encourages interested individuals to apply by completing a questionnaire found on the district website, oleanschools.org. Individuals may also request a questionnaire by mail or by stopping by the district clerk’s office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a short but comprehensive enough questionnaire that will let us know the interest that a person has in serving in this role,” Morris said.
School board candidates must be at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the school district and able to read and write. Candidates must also be residents of the district continuously for one year before the appointment, cannot be employed by the Olean district and cannot live in the same household with a family member who is also a member of the same school board.
The completed questionnaire must be submitted and received by the district clerk no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. It can be emailed to virizarry@oleanschools.org or mailed or hand delivered to: Victoria Zaleski Irizarry, Olean City School District Clerk, 410 W. Sullivan St., Olean, NY 14760.
“There’s no payment for the role, but we hope that they will want to help us make the Olean school district the best that it can be, and that should be satisfaction enough,” Morris added.
Other board members are Mary Hirsch-Schena, vice president; Andrew Caya, James Padlo, Ira Katzenstein, Kelly Keller, Julio Fuentes, Daniel Farnham and Lee Filbert.