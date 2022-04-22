OLEAN — The Olean City School District has introduced several new policies with the stated goals of increasing the safety and wellbeing of students in the matters of sex discrimination, student gender identity and diversity, equity and inclusion.
About two dozen district residents attended the Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday when the policies were discussed by the board for the first time. Some community members in attendance expressed concern over parts of the policies, while others supported the policies as important steps toward protecting students.
The Student Gender Identity policy outlines how the district will ensure students have equal access to all programs, facilities and activities in accordance with applicable law, regulations and guidelines. Topics range from clarifying sports participation to updating students’ records to using restrooms and locker rooms that corresponds to the student’s "consistently expressed" gender identity at school.
Board vice president Paul Hessney said he understands not everyone in the community will agree with the policies, but wanted to make everyone aware that, at least in the high school, the district has implemented gender-neutral restrooms already.
“When we did our last capital project, I believe, and some of the one before that, we created new bathrooms,” said board member James Padlo. “The stalls in our bathroom go top to bottom so they have privacy.”
Meanwhile, any new changing spaces that are altered in upcoming capital projects are required to have a gender-neutral changing station, according to Jenny Bilotta, business administrator.
Both Padlo and board member Mary Hirsch-Schena noted the district had begun discussion on a student gender identity policy and upgrading restrooms and lockers rooms when Dr. Colleen Taggerty was still superintendent, which was at least in 2017.
“Everybody here now that has questions or concerns, this has been ongoing so if you show up at some committee meetings, we’ll be more than happy to explain everything,” Padlo added.
Board member Janine Fodor expressed concerns about when the district would involve parents in the discussion with a student who is changing their name or gender. She said the district should respect students' decisions, but said it’s significant enough that families should be involved in the conversation.
“Would we baptize a child at school and not tell the parents? Would we give them a tattoo without telling the parents?” she said. “How can we decide that we’re going to allow a child to consistently be a different gender at school and leave the parents out of the conversation?”
Fodor also said there could be specific exceptions where the district may not include the parents if the student's safety is in question. Board president Andrew Caya asked how the district determines those exceptions when there is a possibility students could lose their homes.
Board member Ira Katzenstein said this is a difficult topic and some students will not be able to talk to their parents about gender identity. Fodor said there are many difficult topics children still talk about with their parents.
Interim superintendent Dr. Karen Geelan said there are many aspects of the policy the district has to implemented according to the state, and they shouldn’t throw away an entire policy because of a couple points that need further discussion.
“We’ve been doing a lot of this, looking at the specific needs of these students on a case-by-case basis,” she said. “Our faculty and staff do this day in and day out.”
PUBLIC WEIGHS IN
Several community residents addressed the school board regarding the policy.
Leo Wolter Tejera said he supports the policy and its inclusivity. He noted that it allows faculty and staff the discretion to see if students are consistently presenting as their chosen gender identity or “just pulling our leg.”
“I think it’s well overdue in terms of protecting those who are most vulnerable among us,” he said. “When we’re talking about protecting our students, we are talking about all students and that does include trans and non-binary people.”
Cerrissa Lynch said she is concerned about the students who are not transgender. She said boys and girls are taught to use different restrooms and locker rooms at a young age and she is worried about a trans student with male genitalia using a female bathroom.
“If you want to make a policy like this, make it individual bathrooms,” she added.
Tim Sherlock said he thinks the policy is a good start but said he would like to see more training for faculty and staff to help them understand the terminology and how to interact with students who identify as LGBTQ+.
“I’m hoping this policy is a step in the right direction and will encompass some of that broader education for our teachers to help keep our students safe and our faculty,” he added.
Vickie Loeschnig also expressed concern with the policy, suggesting there be separate bathrooms for transgender students so trans and cisgender students are not exposed to each other.
“How about separating that section of personnel or people who feel they want to identify with that in a separate facility outside of harassment?” she asked.