OLEAN — Dr. Genelle Morris, a deputy superintendent of Rochester city schools, is expected to be named the next superintendent of the Olean City School District.
The deputy superintendent for operations and systems innovation for the Rochester City School District, Morris is expected to be officially appointed Tuesday during a special board meeting, Dr. Karen Geelan, interim superintendent, said Thursday.
She is expected to start on July 11.
Morris has spent more than 30 years in urban education dedicating her life to ensuring each child graduates from high school ready for college or a career. She also served as the Rochester district’s deputy superintendent of teaching and learning.
Morris previously served as an educator and administrator at Buffalo public schools for 30 years. She was the chief accountability officer/chief information officer for the district, where she was responsible for accountability, assessment, research and evaluation of system-wide goals and targets.
Morris has also served as assistant superintendent of shared accountability, director of data analysis, supervisor of data analysis, principal and assistant principal. She began her career as a science/Advanced Placement (AP) biology teacher in Buffalo.
Morris earned her doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University at Buffalo in 2014, receiving the prestigious “Thinking Outside the Box” award for her thesis, which studied the implementation of the Annual Professional Performance Review (APPR) in New York state.
Morris additionally earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership and policy and a master’s degree in Science Education from UB. Her bachelor’s degree in biology was earned from Canisius College in 1997.
Outside the public school systems, Morris has served as an adjunct professor for several years and has served on various educational committees and boards at the local, regional, state and national levels. Her passion for student advocacy, diversity and progress lights a fire beneath everything that she does.
THE SEARCH for a new district superintendent came in late 2021 following the sudden resignation of Rick Moore on Nov. 30. Moore, who had been superintendent since 2017, cited retirement as his reason for stepping down.
In the months proceeding Moore’s resignation, the district had drawn the ire of several outspoken parents and community members over restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic — including requiring everyone to wear masks in school buildings — and the actions of a school principal.
The school board accepted the resignation of Joel Whitcher as co-principal at Olean Intermediate Middle School on Nov. 10, 2021, submitted for purposes of retirement.
After a series of videos showing Whitcher preaching as pastor at the Fresh Fire Worship Center were shared on Facebook in mid-September, dozens of community members had been attending school board meetings weekly to voice their thoughts on the matter, some in support of Whitcher’s personal views and others in opposition of his comments.
In the videos, Whitcher made comments on religion, sexual identity, politics, COVID-19 and mental health, among others.
On Dec. 17, the school board appointed Dr. Karen Geelan as interim superintendent.
THE DISTRICT hired Dr. Teresa Lawrence and Dr. Thomas Ramming of International Deliverables, LLC to assist the school board as it undertakes its search for a new superintendent of schools.
A committee of the school board met with Lawrence and Ramming on Feb. 5 to discuss the timeline of the superintendent search process and to identify stakeholder groups who will participate in input sessions.
Throughout March, stakeholders in the school and throughout the community had opportunities to give input on what they’d like to see in a new superintendent. After the application process closed, the school board spent the past couple of months going through the candidates and holding interviews through May.
Geelan congratulated the Olean school community and board on a successful superintendent search. She said the community input helped the board to find and select Morris, and she looks forward to ensuring a smooth transition in district leadership.
“It has been a pleasure serving as your Interim Superintendent of Schools,” Geelan added. “We have accomplished a lot in a short time for our students and schools. Olean is a terrific district with caring and dedicated faculty and staff and a wonderful pack of Huskies!”