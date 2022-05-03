OLEAN — Rentable electric scooters received thousands of paid uses in the last year, city officials reported.
As Bird scooters have returned to the streets, Mayor Bill Aiello reported the first season of use went relatively smoothly.
“Nine out of 10 times, you see these in a big city,” Aiello said. “It’s a great thing to have in a small community.”
Bird officials have not publicly released detailed breakdowns on ridership, but city officials are able to get a good idea of paying usage. Aiello said the city receives 25 cents for every paid ride, with over $1,400 received. By tracking city revenues, more than 5,600 paid rides have been taken since the service opened July 9.
The city’s share goes toward building bicycle and scooter infrastructure, according to the original agreement with Bird.
There have been some complaints about riders breaking traffic laws, the mayor noted, but he expects riders to get more experience, and no reports of equipment vandalism have been reported.
The bulk of comments have been positive, he added. And while many trips are for pleasure or to go shopping, others are part of regular routines.
“I’ve heard of a couple of people taking them to work,” the mayor said.
Currently, Aiello said the scooters are geographically locked by GPS to the city limits, but Bird and neighboring communities have been in talks about expanding service.
The fee is $1 to start the scooter, then 39 cents per minute of ride time, plus tax. Bird officials noted that several programs are in place, including 50% discounts to low income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and seniors. The firm also offers two free rides for healthcare professionals and emergency services workers per day.
The app, available on Apple and Android phones, is free and is offered in more than 30 languages. The app allows for potential riders to find nearby scooters, check battery levels, and electronically pay for rides.
Bird officials have also encouraged residents who don’t use the scooters to download the app and use it in Community Mode — allowing for reports of poorly parked or damaged scooters to get to the local manager for remediation.
The company was founded in 2017, and has expanded to more than 350 cities globally. In other communities, scooters and e-bikes are offered for rent. After months of reviewing the agreement, the Common Council voted in May 2021 to allow Bird to operate.