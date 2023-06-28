Olean-based foster grandparent volunteers recognized

OLEAN — The Lutheran Foster Grandparent Program recently hosted its annual volunteer appreciation luncheon at Brother’s Bistro to thank the commitment of its volunteers at the close of the school year.
Sannie Adams, a resident of Allegany, received a recognition pin for 10 years of distinctive service for her fostering work at West Washington Elementary.
The Lutheran Foster Grandparent Program serves over 150 children each year in classrooms throughout Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties.
From June 2022 through this July, 45 foster grandparents dedicated close to 20,000 volunteer hours to 16 local sites including elementary schools up to third grade, Head Start and daycare centers.
“AmeriCorps Seniors offers special opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of our volunteer community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service,” said Kevin Saff, Lutheran Jamestown Director, RSVP and Foster Grandparents Program.
The Lutheran Foster Grandparent Program provides a way for volunteers to stay active by serving children and youth in their communities. Cattaraugus and Allegany County locations include East View Elementary, Friendship Central School, New Life Christian School and Washington West Elementary.
“We are collectively helping to improve the lives of our children with role models and friends helping with tutoring, social development and mentoring,” Saff said. “None of this happens without the commitment of these dedicated volunteer leaders.”
AmeriCorps, is the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. Each year, the agency places more than 140,000 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers, age 55 and over, in service roles within community organizations dedicated to helping others.
Learn more at americorps.gov or visit lutheran-jamestown.org.