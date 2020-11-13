OLEAN — A local restaurant owner and workers at local establishments commented on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order this week that bars and restaurants across the state must close by 10 p.m. to help curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.
At the Beef ‘N’ Barrel restaurant at 146 N. Union St., family owner Patrick McAfee said the new restriction won’t affect his business as adjustments were made to close earlier.
“We’re not worried about that, because we close at 9,” McAfee said. “During the coronavirus (reopening) we started shutting down at 9 o’clock. When we heard the news of (the latest restriction) we were kind of laughing … it’s one of the few things we’ve agreed upon” with the government.
McAfee added, “We’re just hoping (the governor) doesn’t shut us down” completely. “It’s been rough, but we’re just taking it day by day.”
At the 3rd Base Bar & Grill at 1302 W. State St., employee Josh Marra said that “speaking on behalf of the employees, I just think it’s nonsense.”
Marra continued, “Basically, what (the governor) is thinking is that you can’t get COVID up until 10 o’clock and then after 10 o’clock that’s COVID prime time. It’s hurting our business and as a tip-waged person, it doesn’t add up and it just makes it more difficult.”
He said the establishment switched to delivery and pick-up during the shutdown of in-person dining, and found it turned out well for the business.
“But now it’s reversed to where our in-house (dining) is not so good, but the take-out is going strong,” he said, adding the clientele who stop by after 10 p.m. was steady.
“It’s definitely going to hurt the dine-in (customers) and it’s probably going to take a little bit to get it rebuilt” afterward, he said. “Hopefully, there’s good news to follow.”
At Randy’s Up The River at 3767 Nine Mile Road in Allegany, employee Brittany Dunkin said the business normally closes at 2 a.m. and sells fried foods up until that time. The full kitchen closes at midnight and usually has customers up until that time, she said.
“We normally stay pretty busy” throughout the evening, Dunkin added, noting the early closure will definitely affect the business.
Dunkin said she and the owners expected the restrictions; therefore, they were not all that surprised.
“We more expected (the governor) to completely close us down,” she admitted. “We’re surprised that hasn’t happened yet.”
IN ELLICOTTVILLE, The Villaggio, an Italian restaurant, said Thursday will close that it was closing for two weeks and will re-open Nov. 27, due to recent developments.
Nick Pitillo, Villaggio’s owner, said one employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The employee last worked at the restaurant on Saturday.
Pitillo said the entire restaurant will undergo a thorough deep cleaning and sanitization.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our Villaggio family, which includes all of our staff and guests,” Pitillo said. “We are going to take the extra time to ensure that we are ready to welcome everyone back on the day after Thanksgiving.”
Guests can still order Villaggio meals through StockTheFreezer.com, a website that offers a selection of menu offerings prepared fresh and immediately frozen for delivery.
