BUFFALO — Longtime Olean attorney Mary Jane Nevins was honored Wednesday at the Lamplighter Award Luncheon at the Hotel Lafayette in Buffalo.
The Lamplighter Award is presented by the New York State Judicial Commission on Women in the Courts Gender Fairness Committee of the Eighth Judicial District.
Nevins, who recently retired from practicing law, was the first female attorney to maintain a general law practice in Cattaraugus County.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University and the Syracuse University School of Law, was admitted to practice law in New York state in 1979. She is also admitted to practice law in Florida and Massachusetts.
She opened a solo practice in Olean in 1979, where she employed two people for approximately 44 years, until her recent retirement. Nevins embodies the traits of a lamplighter in the legal community.
Her practice included bankruptcy, civil, criminal, family and elder law cases. She accepted appointments as a Guardian Ad Litem, attorney for alleged incapacitated persons and as an attorney for children.
During the later years of her practice, her representation focused, in large part, on the indigent in Cattaraugus County Family Court, the elderly and people with special needs.
Nevins is also a Franciscan Sister. She always demanded that the legal community separate her two identities.
Nevins always respected the unique dignity of each person that she represented, fostering peace and justice while serving her clients and the community with competence and humility.
Her character, career and the quality of her legal representation services as a shining light for lawyers to follow.
The Cattaraugus County Bar Association nominated Nevins as a 2023 Lamplighter.
She taught elementary and high school in New York, Massachusetts and Virginia.
Her volunteer activities include jail ministry and being a literacy volunteer.
She was a member of the Olean Zonta Club and enjoys camping, reading and traveling.