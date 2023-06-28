Residents of the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania again found themselves wreathed in smoke from Canada as air-quality levels approached the "very unhealthy" level.
An air-quality health advisory will remain in effect through Thursday for the entire state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday after smoke from wildfires in Canada moved across the state as well as into Pennsylvania. Forecasters expected the smoke to begin dissipating on Friday.
Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded broad areas of the U.S. from Minnesota to New York and Kentucky, prompting warnings to stay inside and exacerbating health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday a record 30,000 square miles of Canada has burned, an area nearly as large as South Carolina, according to the Canadian government.
“As long as the fires are burning and the smoke is in the atmosphere it is going to be a concern not just for Canadians but Americans as well,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said.
The drifting smoke, having reached Western and Central New York and western Pennsylvania, was headed toward the Mid-Atlantic, National Weather Service meteorologist Byran Jackson said.
The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities to avoid breathing in the particles.
The smoke over the Olean area on Wednesday appeared to be the thickest yet compared to smoke events early in June, which also resulted from Canadian wildfires. Some residents complained of noticing more of a chemical smell in the air, almost like burning plastic, than what they recalled from early June.
News outlets reported there is a scientific explanation for the smell, which points to how long the wildfire smoke has been in the atmosphere. According to TheWeatherNetwork.com, the burning plastic smell comes from the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the smoke interacting with UV radiation from the sun.
The Weather Network’s Anika Beaudry explained that the combination creates benzene and formaldehyde compounds if the VOCs are exposed long enough to UV radiation.
“These are toxic air pollutants that can have very adverse effects on human and animal health — and they happen to smell like burning plastic,” she wrote.
Air quality is forecasted to reach the "unhealthy" Air Quality Index levels tomorrow for Western and Central New York. At this level, everyone may begin to experience health effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
"As we continue to monitor air quality levels and provide communities with the information and tools they need to help prevent exposure to smoke-related air pollution, New Yorkers should remain vigilant and take steps to stay safe," Hochul said.
Hochul also announced that a third crew of New York Forest Rangers is deploying to Quebec to assist in Canadian fire response.
Emergency cell phone alerts will be used to warn New Yorkers if air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for "very unhealthy" air and sustained for longer than an hour. The alerts will be transmitted via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, managed by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. State officials also noted that early Independence Day fireworks celebrations may contribute particulates and smoke to create temporary, locally-elevated conditions and may be noted by air monitoring devices.
Visit dec.ny.gov for updated forecasts and information about air quality index levels, and www.health.ny.gov for information on health risks and precautions related to air quality.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for the entire state for Thursday and stated that smoke from Canada could be in the area throughout the rest of the week.