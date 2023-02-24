Rep. Nick Langworthy roundtable

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy (center) speaks Thursday during a roundtable discussion with local leaders at the Olean Municipal Building. At left is John Crawford, Olean Common Council president, while Mayor Bill Aiello is second from right and Portville Mayor Anthony Evans is at right.

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Local officials believe Cattaraugus County has built economic development momentum over the past year, and on Thursday they asked U.S. Rep. Nicholas Langworthy to help them keep it going.

In a roundtable discussion in the city of Olean’s Municipal Building, Mayor Bill Aiello and Common Council President John Crawford, Portville Mayor Anthony Evans and Allegany Town Supervisor Mike Higgins were among the elected and economic development officials who asked Langworthy, less than two months into his first term, to help in any way he can to bring municipal infrastructure and job-creating aid to the county and region.

