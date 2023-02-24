OLEAN — Local officials believe Cattaraugus County has built economic development momentum over the past year, and on Thursday they asked U.S. Rep. Nicholas Langworthy to help them keep it going.
In a roundtable discussion in the city of Olean’s Municipal Building, Mayor Bill Aiello and Common Council President John Crawford, Portville Mayor Anthony Evans and Allegany Town Supervisor Mike Higgins were among the elected and economic development officials who asked Langworthy, less than two months into his first term, to help in any way he can to bring municipal infrastructure and job-creating aid to the county and region.
Aiello and Crawford said government dollars to help with even the basics of improving infrastructure — like water and sewer lines — are critical building blocks for municipalities to provide services companies — and families — want and need.
The mayor, noting the age of much of the city’s infrastructure, mentioned to Langworthy, R-23rd District, the complexity and competitiveness that comes with applying for grant funding.
“We really need infrastructure money,” Aiello said.
Crawford said water and sewer lines “are never sexy projects” but continually battling with crumbling lines “is a massive problem for us.”
Aiello also said the city is focusing on “quality of life issues,” adding, “we’re trying to upgrade all of our parks, we’re in the process of doing that (and) we need money for these quality of life issues that’s going to keep people and bring people into our community.”
In the municipal funding vein, Evans noted that Langworthy’s predecessor, former congressman Tom Reed, R-Corning, had helped deliver millions for Portville’s overhaul of its sewer system. With Portville turning to its aged water system, Reed had promised to earmark $3 million toward that project — but then he resigned from Congress in May after his final term was undercut by a sexual harassment allegation.
“Anything you can do for us,” Evans said to Langworthy regarding the funding. “That’s critical to the future of Portville.”
Higgins noted that a major sewer line extension to the west of the village of Allegany has opened up actual development — as well as other possibilities — but he echoed the constant concern for municipal leaders over aging infrastructure.
Langworthy told the group to get priority lists together “and we’ll work with you see what we can go fight for.”
In earlier remarks, the congressman noted that House leaders are still putting together guidelines for a new earmarks process — something he said is actually “a point of contention” among some of his colleagues who oppose earmarks.
But Langworthy said he’s a “very strong proponent of earmarks,” while recalling the movement by House Republicans, when they took over the chamber in 2010, to do away with earmarks as a cost-savings measure.
“But they didn’t save any money, and you have unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., no matter who’s in the White House, making decisions on how our money’s invested,” he said. “My governing philosophy is I want us to have the smallest, most lean and efficient federal government, but once we share out the pie, my job is to fight for the biggest hunk of that for this district that I can. ... And I want you to tell me what you need.”
Langworthy said he wholly understands the need to fund critical infrastructure, but he also wants to focus on investing in what will create jobs in the district.
Cory Wiktor, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, said the county’s municipal leaders and the legislature in Little Valley have been demonstrating the cooperation and vision that makes the county a good place in which to invest.
“In the last three years we’ve seen $830 million of investment in the county,” he told Langworthy. “That’s how much has been happening here.”
As examples, Wiktor cited the building of the Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant in Franklinville/Farmersville, with total investment up to $570 million, while the Cimolai-HY LLC steel fabrication operation set for the former Dresser site in North Olean represents a $57 million investment.
Wiktor added that a company is looking at the Olean Wholesale building in the town of Portville, which could lead to a $25 million project, while a manufacturer is interested in a site in South Dayton.
Langworthy agreed that what he has seen happening in Cattaraugus County is impressive, even more so because of the lack of direct involvement on the part of the governor’s office or state economic development officials.
“I think a lot of leaders in the Southern Tier understand that in terms of economic development they’re on their own,” the congressman said.
He had cited an Elmira manufacturer that, because of pandemic supply chain problems, is moving 50 jobs from Taiwan back to the United States.
“If they can do it, we can do it all over the Southern Tier,” Langworthy said. “We’ve got the workforce, we’ve got the education in place ... and I want to partner with you to make that a reality.”