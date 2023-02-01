OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union has promoted four directors to vice president positions, Rich Yeager, president and CEO, announced Wednesday.
Tonya Doxey is vice president of compliance, Joseph Leo is vice president of information technology, Michael Smith is vice president of lending and Audra Stevens is vice president of operations.
“Our credit union is committed to continuous improvement and expansion of our products and services to best meet the expectations our members deserve," Yeager said. "Each of these key positions is being filled by professionals with extensive experience and I am confident they will be successful in their new roles."
Doxey began her career with the credit union more than 30 years ago as a teller, quickly advancing to assistant head teller. She was then promoted to assistant loan officer, earning the promotion to loan officer in 2002.
In 2005, she was promoted to member service/lending coordinator, a position she held until 2009, when she became the manager of member services. In 2012, Doxey changed focus and became the manager of compliance, with a promotion to director in 2020.
She ensures the credit union’s overall compliance with applicable rules, regulations and statutory requirements across all departments in areas that include the Bank Secrecy Act, due diligence, legal notices, audits and security.
Leo joined the credit union in 2019 as its first director of IT. He is a graduate of Western Governor’s University with a bachelor’s degree in business and MBA in information technology management. Yeager said Leo joined the credit union team with more than 20 years of IT and managerial experience, immediately elevating the strength and integrity of the IT department.
Leo will continue to oversee, plan and secure IT and infrastructure to meet present and future member needs using technology in improving processes and expanding services.
Smith is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Prior to joining OAFCU in 2014 he had more than eight years of banking experience, which consisted of leadership development, credit analysis and the title of municipal loan officer. He joined the credit union as a senior commercial lender, quickly earning the promotion to manager of commercial operations/senior commercial lender in 2016.
Yeager said Smith's hard work and dedication to commercial members earned him the promotion to director of lending in 2021.
Smith is responsible for the management and oversight of retail lending, commercial lending, loan operations, card services and asset and recovery departments. His primary role is to direct and oversee all aspects of lending activity for the credit union and to ensure effective and efficient operations, quality of member service and compliance.
Stevens is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing. She joined the credit union with more than 20 years of banking management and senior management experience in areas of marketing and sales, branch management, operations, regional sales and banking services.
She joined Olean Area FCU in 2011 as the manager of sales and marketing, earning a promotion to director of operations in 2019. She oversees the operation of the branch network and marketing department to ensure efficient product and service delivery to members.