Credit union

Tonya Doxey (clockwise, from top), Joseph Leo, Michael Smith and Audra Stevens have each been promoted to vice president with the Olean Area Federal Credit Union.

 Olean Area FCU

OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union has promoted four directors to vice president positions, Rich Yeager, president and CEO, announced Wednesday.

Tonya Doxey is vice president of compliance, Joseph Leo is vice president of information technology, Michael Smith is vice president of lending and Audra Stevens is vice president of operations.

