Olean Area FCU wraps up school year with Mad City Money events, scholarship awards

OLEAN — As the 2022-23 school year wraps up in the coming weeks, the Olean Area Federal Credit Union is celebrating local student accomplishments through its Mad City Money program and awarding scholarships to college-bound seniors.
This spring, credit union staff shared their Mad City Money program with high school seniors from Salamanca, Cuba and Ellicottville with an average of 60 students participating at each.
The OAFCU first implemented Mad City Money in 2013, presenting the program in Olean and Allegany high schools. Originally purchased through the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), Mad City Money is a financial education tool that helps high schoolers get a taste of the “real world.”
Students choose an “identity” at the start of the program, where they’re given an occupation, salary, spouse and children, student loan and credit card debt and medical insurance payments. They then have to visit various stations to decide on housing, transportation, childcare, food and other necessities to purchase while staying within their budget.
Students learn how to calculate their credit card monthly payment, practice writing a check, experience unexpected bills as well as unexpected financial gains and discover how much they can actually afford with their given “identity.” While some of the students had money left over at the end to put in their savings, many had to return to certain stations to switch out their purchases for something more affordable.
When asked what the main takeaway of this program was for the students, they reiterated a better understanding of their parents’ spending habits, a realization of how expensive living in the “real world” is and the importance of paying off debt. Being able to experience these scenarios in a controlled way provides students with a level of financial wisdom they likely wouldn’t have otherwise.
OAFCU is eager to bring Mad City Money to high schools in their expanded field of membership, which includes all of Allegany, Cattaraugus, McKean and Potter counties. For more information and to schedule the program’s visit, email marketing@oleanfcu.com or call (716) 372-6607.
The credit union has awarded $2,000 in college scholarships to four area high school seniors to help finance their college education: Madison Callen of Allegany-Limestone, Fransisca Childs of Hinsdale, Ella Malogrino of Oswayo Valley (Pa.) and Ellie Strade of Allegany-Limestone.
The students, who are members of OAFCU, were chosen based on their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.
“Each year, I look forward to meeting the students and awarding them with their well-deserved scholarships,” said CEO Richard Yeager. “This year was especially exciting, as we were able to provide scholarships to students from three different schools in our field of membership.”
In addition to the OAFCU scholarship, Callen, Childs and Malogrino were also awarded scholarships through the New York Credit Union Association, receiving $750 each.
Olean Area FCU is the second largest credit union in Western New York, with assets of $400 million. The credit union currently serves over 19,000 members with four locations, 1201 Wayne St. and 206 N. Clark St. in Olean, 180 W. Main St. in Allegany and 160 S. Main St. in Portville.